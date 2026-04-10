Padres' Injured Pitcher Has Locker in Clubhouse Hinting at Roster Move

The San Diego Padres appear to be on the verge of getting right-handed reliever Jason Adam back.

Adam, who opened the season on the injured list as he continues his recovery from the ruptured quad tendon he suffered last September, rejoined the team in San Diego ahead of their series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Adam wasn't activated ahead of Thursday's game, but the fact that he's back with the team hints at a roster move being imminent.

Adam last pitched on his rehab assignment on Wednesday, taking down two innings. The Padres will likely activate him on Friday or Saturday, depending on when they feel he'll be ready to pitch after his two-inning appearance on Wednesday.

“In my mind I’m ready to go," Adam said to reporters on Thursday, "but I know that [pitching coach Ruben Niebla] and the whole team here is gonna do whatever they think is best for the team and the timing that they think is right for me and the team.

"I can honestly tell you I don’t know when I’ll be active. I’m hoping soon — sooner than later.”

Jason Adam spoke about how he's feeling physically, when he believes he'll be activated and how he felt on his rehab assignments: pic.twitter.com/oDCYk79wTL — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 9, 2026

Adam was dominant on his rehab assignment, pitching five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and two walks. He passed all the tests, pitching on back-to-back nights and taking down multiple innings in an outing.

“I feel like I’m moving well, no restrictions,” Adam said. “Arm feels good, leg feels good. Had to cover first yesterday, so we got to check another box. So all good.”

Adam admitted he was "very" antsy to get back.

“Very excited," he said. "This feels for me like the end of spring training, where you’re kinda over it you’re just ready to start some real ball games.”

Padres Have Difficult Decision Coming With Jason Adam Returning

The return of Adam brings with it a very difficult decision for the Padres.

The Padres will need to make room for Adam in the bullpen, sending down (or potentially designating for assignment) one of their strong relievers.

The most likely candidates to be removed from the bullpen are right-handers Bradgley Rodriguez and Ron Marinaccio as well as left-hander Kyle Hart. Rodriguez and Hart have options, meaning they can be sent down to the minor leagues. Marinaccio does not, meaning he would have to be designated for assignment.

Who Should the Padres Send Down for Jason Adam?

The Padres should option Hart, who's shown signs of a bounce back year early in the season but has also struggled.

Hart allowed four earned runs across 2.1 innings in his second outing of the year against the San Francisco Giants. While he doesn't have any other earned runs, he allowed two inherited runners to score on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, both charged to starter Michael King.

Hart can take down multiple innings, which makes him valuable. But Marinaccio has also pitched two innings in three different outings this season, and is yet to allow a run across 7.2 innings.

Rodriguez does have an earned run, but it came after Wandy Peralta gave up back-to-back doubles to score an inherited runner from Rodriguez. He's been dominant otherwise.

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