Padres' Jason Adam Provides Unexpected Injury Update Heading Into Offseason

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jason Adam shared an optimistic update on his injury after suffering a season-ending ruptured quad on Sept. 1.

Adam, according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union Tribune, said there is a "chance" that he is ready for opening day, completing his recovery in just six months.

“I’m doing well,” Adam told Sanders. “Just getting strength back is the biggest thing. God willing, I should be pitching in spring training. I don’t know if I’ll be right on time. There’s a chance I’m ready for opening day. That’s what we’re striving for, but we’re not going to be stupid about it.”

His quad rupture was a devastating way to end his All-Star season. Adam pitched 65.1 innings and posted a 1.93 ERA coming out of relief in a campaign that was valued at 2.4 bWAR.

Adam's FIP was 3.07, indicating that he benefited from good fielding. However, overall, he had a career season, making the first All-Star team of his career at the age of 33.

“Hard to explain. Incredibly thankful,”Adam said in an interview when his spot on the roster was announced.

“Thankful for the staff here giving me an opportunity to pitch. Thankful for my teammates picking me up on the nights I stunk. I don’t feel like I deserve it but I’m just incredibly thankful. … I’m overwhelmed with thankfulness. Didn’t feel like I could ever deserve this, but I feel blessed beyond measure.”

According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 94th percentile for whiff percentage, the 87th percentile for chase rate, the 94th percentile for expected ERA, and the 95th percentile for expected batting average.

Adam achieved this success while throwing his fastball at 94.6 mph. He only used his heater 23 percent of the time, threw a changeup 33 percent of the time, and primarily relied on his slider at 35 percent.

Luckily for the Padres, they have an elite bullpen with plenty of quality depth, which should help the team be patient with Adam's recovery. The team will want to ensure he returns at full strength instead of rushing him back and risking another injury.

Regardless, Adam is headed in the right direction and seems likely to make a comeback early in the season if his recovery continues to go well.

