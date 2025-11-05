Padres Lose 6 Players to Free Agency
Now that the National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers have won the World Series title, free agency is officially upon us. For the Padres, that means that some of the key contributors to the 2025 roster could depart this offseason.
Six Padres players became XX (B) free agents — a title designated for players with six or more years of service in the major leagues — this week. Below is a breakdown of who the Padres might lose in the offseason.
Starting Pitchers
Dylan Cease: One of the bigger names on the list of departing free agents, Cease is expected to command a salary with an average annual value between $25 million to $31 million. This will likely prevent the Padres from re-signing the pitcher, who started 32 games for the fifth season in a row — although his 4.55 ERA and 8-12 record were a bit of a disappointment for the 29-year-old.
Nestor Cortes: After the Padres acquired Cortes from the Brewers, he was sparsely used, making just six starts while giving up 16 earned runs. Much of his struggles can be blamed on left biceps tendinitis, which Cortes got surgery for right after the season. Cortes will likely miss much of next season, and will most likely not be in San Diego.
Position Players
Luis Arraez: Arraez is one of the most consistent hitters in baseball, as a three-time batting champion including a ridiculous .354 batting average in the 2023 season. However, in each of his two seasons in San Diego, his slugging percentage has submarined from .469 in 2023 to .392 in 2025. Regardless, Arraez is a valuable piece that should command anywhere from $10 million to $15 million per year in free agency.
Jose Iglesias: Utility man Iglesias played roughly two-thirds of the Padres' games this season, holding a .229 average and hit just three home runs. Wherever the 13-year veteran plays next season, it will likely be on a one-year minor league deal.
Martin Maldonado: Maldonado appeared at catcher in 64 games for the Padres, batting .204 with four home runs. Maldonado announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2025 season, bringing his 15-year career to an end.
Ryan O'Hearn: O'Hearn — who the Padres acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles — is projected to receive a two-year deal in the range of $12 million per year in free agency. The Padres could choose to extend an offer to the 32-year-old, who has a history of taking team-friendly deals. The first baseman was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his eight-year career this year, batting .281 with 17 home runs and a career-high 63 RBIs.
