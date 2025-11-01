Padres Named Best Fit for Projected $164 Million Free Agent Pitcher
The Athletic's Jim Bowden named the San Diego Padres as one of several teams who could pursure All-Star left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez in free agency this offseason.
Suarez established himself as a premier starting pitcher in 2025, posting a 3.20 ERA — the lowest he has recorded since becoming a full-time starter in 2022. Suarez also threw 157.1 innings this season, the most he has ever thrown in a year.
The left-hander has played all eight of his MLB seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, and is a career 3.38 ERA pitcher. He has made one All-Star Game, which came in 2024. He made 27 starts that season, posting a 3.46 ERA in the process.
"Suárez has been one of the most consistent left-handed starters in baseball over the last two seasons, making a combined 53 starts with an ERA and FIP both hovering around 3.30 over that span," Bowden wrote. "He doesn’t throw hard but his secondary pitches are very effective and he throws strikes. There should be plenty of interest in the lefty considering he has only 762 career innings at the major-league level on his pitching odometer."
Padres starting pitchers Michael King, Dylan Cease and Nestor Cortes are all set to enter free agency this offseason, leaving the Padres shorthanded as far as their starting rotation goes. An addition such as Suarez would be huge for the Friars, as they have a noticeable absence of left-handed starters — and have over the last couple of seasons — and need to reinforce their pitching heading into 2026.
The Padres had four left-handed pitchers start a game in 2025: Kyle Hart, J.P. Sears, Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta. The quartet had a 5.77 ERA combined when starting games last season, which ranked the Padres as the team with the third-highest ERA in MLB among their southpaw starters.
If the Padres were to land Suarez, they would have a huge boost heading into 2026, and could definitely challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. Bowden estimates Suarez would cost the Padres $164 million over the next six years, which may be a price they have to pay if they want to remain competitive.
