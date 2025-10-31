Padres' Dylan Cease Expected to Draw Interest From NL Powerhouse: Report
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease has been linked to the Chicago Cubs ahead of MLB free agency.
The Padres season is over, and now their multiple free agents are hitting the market and multiple are expected to leave the organization.
Through the season, Cease was labeled as a pitcher who was likely to leave and join the another team due to his high price tag.
Ahead of the upcoming winter offseason, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports that there is a link between the Cubs and Cease. They are expected to pursue Cease aggressively and should be among the top bidders for his services.
Cease played five seasons with the Chicago White Sox, the cross-town rivals of the Cubs, where he became a household name as one of the best pitchers in baseball.
Now, he enters free agency after two inconsistent seasons with San Diego. During the 2024 season, he finished with a 3.47 ERA in 33 starts, along with a 118 ERA+ and 4.1 bWAR.
In 2025, he took a significant step back, posting a 4.55 ERA over 32 starts, with a 1.1 bWAR. The right-hander is known for his wipeout slider, which, combined with a well-controlled fastball, can become an unhittable pitch.
The problem with Cease is that his command can be inconsistent, which directly relates to his own inconsistency during a season.
According to Spotrac, Cease is expected to sign a $155 million deal over six years, which averages about $26 million annually.
The Padres are reportedly more likely to re-sign starting pitcher Michael King, who has been more consistent. While his stuff isn't as good as Cease's, his valuation may align better with what San Diego can afford.
For the Cubs, they do need an injection of quality into their starting rotation, which cost them come October when Chicago lost in five games to the Milwaukee Brewers during the NLDS.
Regardless of where he lands, teams like the Cubs are expected to drive the price so high that the Friars will not be able to compete and have likely seen the last of Cease in a Padres uniform.
