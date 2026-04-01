Padres' Mason Miller Makes Hilarious Admission About Viral Walkout Music

Over the last few days, San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller has gone viral for the music that he walked out to the mound with in his only save opportunity thus far this year. Over the weekend against the Detroit Tigers, Miller ran out onto the field at Petco Park to the sounds of the heavy metal band Korn blaring from the stadium.

The song "Blind" by Korn was used as his walkout song, and it quickly made rounds around the internet. We don't typically see this type of music genre being used by teams, so it was a shock to many around the game, as well as fans of the music.

we are READY!! mason miller walking in to @Korn’s “blind” for the first time on saturday night gave us alllll the goosebumps. #LFGSD! 💛🤎⚾️ https://t.co/6atOnWYmic — 91X (@91X) March 30, 2026

However, Miller admitted that he doesn't even listen to metal. The right-hander said that the Padres clubhouse attendances chose the song for him before he ran onto the field after not giving an answer to what he wanted prior to the season.

“I don’t listen to that kind of scene,” Miller said. “I listen to a lot of country and Christian music.”

When Miller entered the game to the song, the entire ballpark went nuts. The energy from the song was electric and helped set the tone for the moment.

The right-hander went on to lock down the save, notching a pair of strikeouts and helping San Diego get its first win of the new season. But Miller did acknowledge that even if he doesn't listen to metal or the band Korn, it captured the essence of what was happening.

“I mean, it’s a little scary, for sure,” Miller said. “It kind of captures a good ominous vibe coming into the game. So it’s been cool to see how much it’s kind of been blasted everywhere [on social media]. That’s reassuring, I guess. You always want to have people enjoy the song.”

The right-hander came to San Diego in a midseason trade with the Athletics last year. Once former Padres pitcher Robert Suarez left the team in free agency, Miller was promoted to the closer role.

Miller is arguably the best pitcher that the Padres have on the roster, especially coming out of the bullpen. Last season, Miller made 60 appearances between the Padres and Athletics, posting an ERA of 2.63 and 22 saves.

Miller is going to be heavily counted on throughout the season, and the Padres are expecting big things from him. Over the last few years, the veteran has been one of the more exciting arms in baseball — and if this team is going to make noise this season, he will be at the center of it all, closing things down in the ninth.

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