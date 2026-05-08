Padres Star Named More Likely to Win Cy Young Than Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani

The San Diego Padres are off to a strong start to the 2026 season, despite the team dealing with a handful of injuries around the starting rotation. Much of this has to do with how dominant the bullpen has been, especially star closer Mason Miller.

Miller has been unhittable on the mound for the Padres, opening the season with an incredible 34.2 scoreless inning streak that dated back to last season. Overall, Miller has been one of the best pitchers in the game, giving San Diego a true shutdown closer in the ninth inning.

MLB analyst Joel Sherman reflected on the year that Miller has had so far and made a bold prediction. Sherman believes that Miller could have a better chance of winning the National League Cy Young award than Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

Much of the doubt around Ohtani winning the Cy Young this season has been due to a potential lack of innings pitched once the year ends. So, some have pushed others ahead in the pecking order due to this — including Miller, despite him being a reliever.

"But at what number of innings for a starting pitcher does it become untenable?" Sherman said. "Where as with Miller, this is because this guy is ridiculous. He struck out 32 of the 58 batters he's faced, and I think if he has a historic relief year, like if this continues, this historic year ... I do think he will have the better chance over somebody who throws 135 innings."

Who is the more likely NL Cy Young winner: Shohei Ohtani or Mason Miller?@Joelsherman1 and @TheMayorsOffice share their thoughts. pic.twitter.com/S5KmvmXwJ4 — MLB Now (@MLBNow) May 4, 2026

Miller has appeared in 17 games this season, going 11-for-11 on saves while posting an ERA of 1.04. His ability to lock things down for the Padres in late-game situations has been special, and San Diego has benefited greatly from having him around.

Ohtani has been dominant for the Dodgers as well, posting an ERA of 0.97 over 37 innings this year. But the volume that he will pitch is likely going to determine his chances of winning the award — and if Miller continues to be historically great, he could put himself into the conversation.

San Diego discussed moving Miller to being a starting pitcher over the offseason, but the two sides decided to hold off on that move. So far, this looks like it was the right decision, as the Padres continue to own one of the better bullpens in MLB.

Some of the all-time great closers in baseball history have called Miller the most "unhittable" pitcher ever, which is massive praise. But this is how good the right-hander has been over his career, with everything coming together this season.

If Miller were to keep up this level of excellence on the mound, he could find himself directly involved in the Cy Young conversation, even ahead of Ohtani. Miller has lofty goals, both personally and team-oriented, and he will be a key piece to the Padres' attempt to win a World Series this season.

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