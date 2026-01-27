Former Padres pitcher Nick Martinez remains one of the better free-agent arms on the market, and a reunion with his former club is beginning to make sense. The hybrid starter endured a down year in 2025, posting a 4.45 ERA and a 4.33 FIP across 165.2 innings. Martinez joined the Reds in 2024 after spending two seasons with the Padres from 2022 to 2023.

The statistical dip may have been the result of an increased workload, as Martinez started a career-high 26 games last season.

Prior to 2025, Martinez operated as a flexible reliever capable of spot starts or multi-inning outings. That usage flipped last year, as he made more starts than relief appearances (26 of 40 total outings).

From 2022 to 2024, Martinez was one of the most reliable arms in baseball. Over that span, he posted a 3.31 ERA and a 3.79 FIP while throwing 359 innings with 35 starts across 152 appearances. He filled a true pitching-utility role, also recording nine saves, 23 holds and 15 wins.

He could start games, bridge them or close them.

That Swiss Army knife skill set is exactly what the Padres need to finish out their offseason on a high note. With the budget nearly capped, it’s unlikely San Diego adds a marquee name, but Martinez should fall within reach.

At the top of the rotation, the Padres currently have three established starters in Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove and Michael King. While all three have All-Star-level upside in 2026, only Pivetta can be considered a solid bet to stay healthy. Musgrove is returning from Tommy John surgery, and King logged just 75 innings last season due to a lingering thoracic nerve issue.

At the back end, San Diego is expected to rely on right-hander Randy Vásquez and left-hander J.P. Sears. Vásquez is coming off a strong season, finishing with a 3.84 ERA, but the sustainability of that performance is a concern given his 5.38 xERA and 5.51 xFIP.

Sears, meanwhile, struggled after arriving from the Athletics at the trade deadline, closing the year with a 5.04 ERA and a 5.21 FIP.

With two starters returning from injury concerns and two more carrying significant performance questions, the need for a sixth starter is clear. If injuries arise or production slips, Martinez is capable of stepping in and eating innings. If everything runs smoothly, he’d still be a valuable addition to MLBs best bullpen with his long-relief versatility.