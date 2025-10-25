Padres Named Potential Contender in Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade
The San Diego Padres are entering the offseason with a big problem: Three of their starting pitchers will test the free agency market in the winter, and Yu Darvish's future in MLB is uncertain.
The Padres will need to make some moves to flesh out their starting rotation ahead of the 2026 season, and who better to claim a spot in the rotation than Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal?
Skubal's deal with the Detroit Tigers ends after the 2026 season, and his contract extension talks with the Tigers haven't gone according to plan. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports Skubal and the Tigers have a $250 million gap in valuation on his contract, so they may look to get a return on their ace during the offseason.
More news: Padres' AJ Preller Talks Yu Darvish's Uncertain Future as Retirement Questions Loom
MLB insider Mark Feinsand believes the Padres are a team who could make a move on Skubal this offseason.
"Three other contending teams – the Dodgers, Phillies and Padres – should never be counted out of situations like this one, as their front offices have a history of making big moves," wrote Feinsand.
"...After making a flurry of moves at the Trade Deadline, San Diego has only two players on the current Top 100 list (No. 77 catcher Ethan Salas and No. 95 lefty Kruz Schoolcraft), but president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is one of the most creative executives out there. Never count him out if he sets his mind on something, and given that both Michael King and Dylan Cease are free agents this offseason, the Padres will have to address their rotation in some form or fashion. Adding Skubal would certainly be one way to approach that."
More news: Padres Tabbed as Trade Fit for All-Star First Baseman to Replace Luis Arraez
Skubal led the American League with a 2.21 ERA this season, and recorded 241 strikeouts through 195.1 innings in the regular season. His 187 ERA+ and 2.45 FIP also led the AL, and his 0.891 WHIP was the best in MLB. With his performances this season, he has made himself the favorite to bring home a second-straight Cy Young award in 2025.
Skubal would immediately fill the void left by former ace Michael King in the Padres' rotation, and would absolutely be a welcome addition to the pitching staff, no matter what the Padres would have to give up for the southpaw.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.