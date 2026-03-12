Padres Named Top Landing Spot for Red Sox Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres have been named one of the top landing spots for one of the Boston Red Sox outfielders seemingly on the trade block this season in Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports explained why the Padres could possibly land one of the two outfielders from Boston. The Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies have also been named potential landing spots for Abreu and Duran.

"At some point, the Red Sox will move one of their lefty hitting outfielders, right? Roman Anthony isn't going anywhere and Masataka Yoshida's contract will be difficult to move, leaving Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran as the obvious trade candidates. Duran has three more years of control, Abreu four. Boston could trade Abreu or Duran and move forward with the other plus Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield, with Kristian Campbell possibly factoring in as well.

"There's nothing wrong with having too many good outfielders. It does feel like there is a move to be made here though, something that creates a more balanced Red Sox roster and unclogs the outfield logjam."

How Does Wilyer Abreu or Jarren Duran Fit With the Padres?

The Padres' outfield currently consists of Ramón Laureano, Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. However, adding depth is never a bad thing and the Padres could actually use the DH spot with another solid outfielder.

Both Abreu and Duran fit the bill.

Manager Craig Stammen revealed the DH position will likely be a "revolving door" in 2026, but that would change if president of baseball operations A.J. Preller could swing a deal with Boston.

“It’s probably a spot that we’re going to keep open throughout the season, be able to give Manny [Machado] a day DH-ing, Xander [Bogaerts] a day DH-ing, Fernando [Tatis Jr.], [Ramón] Laureano, [Jackson] Merrill,” Stammen said at FanFest. “I think it’s a strategic way to keep those guys a little fresher during the season.”

The addition of either outfielder would give the Padres an opportunity to give Tatis days off and be more selective when Laureano plays. Though the defensive alignment in San Diego is evidently strong, the addition of Abreu or Duran would be key for the Padres lineup. Laureano is also headed to free agency after this year, and both Abreu and Duran are under team control for multiple seasons.

In 2025, Abreu hit .247 with 22 home runs, 53 runs batted in and an OPS of .786. As for Duran, he hit .256 with 16 home runs, 84 runs batted in and an OPS of .774.

It is important to note that the Padres added veteran Miguel Andujar because of hit bat. While the $4 million signing was an under-the-radar kind of move, the deal was labeled as the best signing of the offseason by one analyst.

Against lefties in 2025, Andujar hit .389 with a .986 OPS across 93 plate appearances. He is expected to serve as a main DH option for the Padres, but the addition of Abreu or Duran could also help add more pop at the bottom of San Diego's lineup.

The Padres have a depleted farm system from their wild trade deadline a year ago. However, if president of baseball operations is interested in adding any of the young, controllable outfielders, he'll likely find a way to do just that.

