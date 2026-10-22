Padres Notes: 2 Players to Pursue, 4 Internal Candidates for Rotation, Randy Arozarena to SD?

The San Diego Padres have many free agents heading into an offseason that has all the makings to be a busy one for president of baseball operations AJ Preller, but there are two impending free agents currently playing in the World Series that the Friars must keep tabs on.

The would-be moves deal with the starting pitching rotation — which was easily one of the weakest areas for San Diego this year — and the infield. With no guarantees that the plentiful free agents on the roster will return for 2027, there is nothing wrong with scouting the necessary pieces while they gear up to compete on the biggest stage.

In other news, of the free agents currently on the books, a whopping seven are starting pitchers. The Padres On SI team dissected their recent contract predictions for the 2027 campaign, if they are worth bringing back or if they are already linked elsewhere.

Finally, to round out free agency news, there appears to be one clear name that the Padres should go after to fill the void in left field. Someone that would immediately bring a boost on offense out of that position is Seattle Mariners free agent Randy Arozarena.

Arozarena, 31, had one of the best seasons of his eight-year career in 2026 with a .281 batting average, 79 RBIs and 26 home runs in 154 games. His bWAR of 5.7 was by far the highest of his career, and not only were his 113 runs another career-mark, but they led the American League.

Offensive production from left fielders (or lack thereof) was abysmal during the regular season as they collectively hit just .251. Of the 16 home runs accounted for in that position, six belonged to Gavin Sheets, who has primarily been used as a DH or first baseman.

The one thing to consider with Arozarena is the pricetag. He is predicted to make over $20 million AAV, potentially in the form of a four-year, $81 million deal.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

2 Impending Free Agents Playing in World Series Who Should Interest the Padres

San Diego Padres' Pending Free Agents' Market Values Revealed: Starting Pitchers

The One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Padres

4 Internal Candidates to Solve One of the Padres' Biggest Problems

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres have four internal candidates who could help them fix their biggest weakness heading into the 2027 season👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hP9sIc3eQ1 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 21, 2026

RANDOM HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY:



Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his first home run of the season on May 30, 2026. That was just the first of 25 home runs he hit in the regular season. pic.twitter.com/tekrTT91lm — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 21, 2026

There are 2 players in the World Series who would be GREAT FITS with the Padres. They'll be free agents at the end of this season👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I2ybMsNOXF — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 21, 2026

Jarren Duran is the most obvious Padre in some time



It’s one of AJ Preller’s guys…



I’d be surprised if he doesn’t find his way to San Diego pic.twitter.com/AN5GD5LsIu — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) October 21, 2026

The projected market values for the Padres' free agents has been revealed👀👀



We're taking a look at how much it'll cost for the Padres to retain all their free agents, starting with the 7 starting pitchers⬇️⬇️



Which of these pitchers do you want SD to retain (read below)?🤔 pic.twitter.com/VpOsRunyyk — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 21, 2026

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