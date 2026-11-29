The San Diego Padres had plenty of expectations going into this offseason, but it is safe to say they have not been met as Major League Baseball nears an expected lockout on Dec. 1.

When president of baseball operations AJ Preller called the lacking starting rotation a "blank canvas" going into 2027, not many expected the canvas to still be the same shade of nothingness as the end of November nears.

With the available free agent starting pitchers dwindling, there is one key name that has been linked to San Diego all offseason long, in large part because he has spent the last three seasons with the Padres, totaling a 3.15 ERA in that span.

Michael King was the lone bright spot of a rotation that was severely lacking in 2026, putting up just the fourth-fewest innings in baseball. His 3.21 ERA across a career-high 185 innings of work only improved in October, dialing in a 0.64 mark across his 14 total innings.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the two sides have unsurprisingly been in talks, but that doesn't necessarily mean a deal is imminent. If anything, one seems far from it, according to Feinsand's reporting.

"The two sides have been in talks, sources said, and while a reunion is certainly a possibility, they haven’t been able to come to a deal to this point," Feinsand wrote. "Other suitors remain in play, but the Padres need King as much as any team in the majors."

To say the Padres need King as much as anyone is an understatement as more pitchers fly off the board. At this point, King is the Padres' only chance of having an ace-caliber pitcher in 2027 via free agency.

Who Else Could the Padres Target in Free Agency?

After Tarik Skubal inked a deal with the New York Mets and Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers and Kaima Taira signed with their new teams, there are significantly fewer options in a free-agent class that was already without big names in terms of starting pitchers.

One available starting pitcher who didn't have the best luck post-trade deadline numbers is former Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray.

Before his trade to San Diego, Ray had a 3.08 ERA. After the deadline, Ray had an abysmal 5.02 ERA in nine starts for the Friars. If he can tap back into his prior success, perhaps he can be a viable option for a rotation in dire need going into the winter.

Another option is right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who is fresh off winning a World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers. He will be 34 years old come 2027, and is coming off a 2.98 ERA season across nine starts due to shoulder complications. He returned for an unremarkable World Series inning during a blowout, but the risk that comes with acquiring a hurler like Woodruff perhaps comes with a discount.

Other free-agent starters available include Clay Holmes, Matthew Boyd, Nick Pivetta, and Jack Flaherty, among others.

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