2 Impending Free Agents Playing in World Series Who Should Interest the Padres

The San Diego Padres enter a crucial offseason.

Many eyes will be on the Padres as they look to prove their second-half surge is more reflective of who they are than a fluke.

The Padres need to nail this offseason. Starting pitching is the top priority; however, it doesn't stop there.

San Diego may also need an upgrade at first base, which is why these two players competing in the World Series should be high on the Padres' radar.

Here are two impending free agents playing in the Fall Classic that could help the Padres in 2027.

Freddy Peralta, SP, Tampa Bay Rays.

Starting pitching must be the top priority for the Padres this offseason. Peralta would be a perfect fit.

Peralta had a tale of two halves. His first half with the New York Mets was one to forget, sporting a 4.99 ERA.

However, since arriving in Tampa Bay, Peralta has looked more like himself. As a Ray, the right-handed pitcher posted a 3.25 ERA in the regular season and was even better in the postseason, winning the ALCS MVP award.

The Padres desperately need starting pitching, and Peralta is a player who could answer the call.

Now, he's not necessarily the true ace the Padres need; however, he's an intriguing option and a bounce-back candidate with a legitimate top-of-the-rotation history.

Peralta would be a solid two or three in the rotation. Signing him shouldn't prevent them from pursuing a true ace.

Jake Bauers, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers

The ultimate Ty France replacement, Bauers is having himself quite the 2026 season.

Bauers is having a career year, hitting .266 with a .874 OPS and carrying that momentum into October, when he was named NLCS MVP.

Bauers would be a perfect fit in San Diego for multiple reasons.

First, he's a left-handed bat which gives the Padres a different look at first base compared to the right-handed France.

Second, he can also play the corner outfield spots, giving the Padres positional flexibility.

Third, he already ha a Padres connection. San Diego originally drafted Bauers in 2013 before trading him in the three-team Wil Myers/Trea Turner deal.

According to Statcast, Bauers' barrel rate, exit velocity and bat speed were all elite in 2026.

The big and only question is whether the Padres would want to take a chance on a 31-year-old coming off a career year.

Regardless, these two players should be on the Padres' radar this winter.

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