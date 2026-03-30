Padres Notes: Major Sale Update, Starting Pitcher Nearing Return, Early Overreactions

The San Diego Padres were off on Sunday for their first of two off days early in the season.

The Padres are 1-2 heading into their second series of the season, as the San Francisco Giants come to Petco Park for three games beginning Monday night. The Giants are 0-3 as they were swept by the New York Yankees in San Francisco.

In other news, there's another update in the upcoming sale of the Padres, as one insider believes the team could sell for $3.5 billion, shattering the previous MLB record.

“One [reason], and maybe most of all, there are four groups here — most of them have California roots in some fashion or another. And you’re not seeing California teams come up for sale, so that’s a rare thing. And obviously California is a desirable place, San Diego is a desirable market with a beautiful ballpark," insider Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory.

"But the Padres, also to their credit, [have put] themselves in this position where they are not really a small market team in terms of at least their attendance revenue anymore. … By the late Peter Seidler spending all the money that he did and committing to the players that he did, it has transformed the franchise. It has elevated them.”

Additionally, the Padres will have a decision to make soon as right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron appears to be nearing a return. He looked sharp in his first rehab outing and is eligible to come off the injured list on April 6.

Waldron is out of options, so the Padres would need to add him to the roster or risk losing him on waivers.

Finally, after three games of the season, Padres On SI came up with the biggest winners, losers and overreactions from San Diego's first series.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Could Sell for $3.5 Billion; MLB Insider Explains Why

Biggest Winners, Losers and Overreactions of Padres' First Series of 2026 Season

Padres On Verge of Getting Major Starting Pitching Help

Padres Made 2 Big Decisions That Cost Them Series Win vs Tigers

Padres Pitcher Predicted to Have Cy Young Caliber Season in 2026

Padres' Michael King Has 3-Word Message for Luis Campusano: 'I Love Him'

Padres Top Prospect Has Clear Goal for 2026 Season

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