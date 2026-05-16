Padres Appear to Have Found Next Diamond in the Rough Prospect

The San Diego Padres have been great at finding prospects over the years that could either turn into something at the big league level or help the team with making trades.

For years, the farm system was ranked toward the top of the league, but after some major trades, it has been decimated of late.

However, the front office still has some guys in the system that could end up making names for themselves down the line. San Diego understands that in order to have a sustained winning product, the major league roster needs both veteran talent and young prospects helping around the edges.

One name that could eventually be the next diamond in the rough for the Padres is young outfielder Qrey Lott, who is currently playing for the Lake Elsinore Storm at Single-A. Lott has gotten off to a good start this year, and his name has been making waves around the organization of late.

In a game earlier this month for the Storm, Lott went 5-for-5, hitting two home runs and driving in six runs. His performance put him on the map, and he's continued his strong start to the 2026 season in the Padres organization.

Lott has a ton of tools to work with and could fit nicely among the talented group of UDFA outfielders in the Padres organization if he can continue to refine them. https://t.co/HsMnem6fXb — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) May 4, 2026

Lott originally signed with the Padres as an undrafted free agent in 2025. The outfielder was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2023 out of high school, but he elected to go back to college.

The right-handed hitter is listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, giving him a strong projected frame, with a good arm in the outfield. Lott is not currently ranked in the top-30 list of the Padres prospects.

Overall, Lott has hit .340 with two home runs and 11 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .918. Lott has impressed many within the organization, and his development has been good to see.

While Lott likely won't be called up to the Padres for a long time, his progression could help him get more eyes on his game. San Diego is always looking for different ways to get ahead, and if Lott can continue to impress, he may be moved up the ranks down the line.

Of course, he will need to stay consistent and maybe show a little more power at the plate, but so far, he has been impressive.

The Padres have been a good organization for a while now, and having guys in the pipeline like Lott could help them in multiple ways — whether he plays for the team or is included in a future trade.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news