The San Diego Padres lost to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday by a score of 5-2 in the first of three games between the teams this weekend.

The Padres mustered just two runs in the fifth inning thanks to some help from the sun. Michael King was pitching well to keep San Diego in the game, but was taken out with two outs in the sixth inning and a runner on first base. Wandy Peralta gave up a two-run home run on his first pitch, putting the game was out of reach.

In other news, a Padres top prospect was placed on the restricted list last month and could face a potential suspension. He was already set to miss most if not all of the 2026 season after undergoing elbow surgery, but now could potentially face a suspension, too.

Additionally, the Padres have been linked to an All-Star slugger in a potential blockbuster trade. The former Padres top prospect has flourished with the Washington Nationals, but could be a potential trade candidate later this season.

Finally, right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler downplayed the Padres' rivalry with the Dodgers. Buehler has now been on both sides of it after spending the first seven years of his career with the Dodgers before joining the Padres on a minor league deal this offseason.

“Rivalries are a thing and we feel them on the field,” Buehler said. “But largely rivalries are for fanbases.”

The Padres and Dodgers have become rivals over the last six years with three meetings in the playoffs — two going the Dodgers' way and one going the Padres' way. The Dodgers took down the Padres in the 2024 NLDS en route to their first of two World Series championships over the last two seasons.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Top Prospect Could Face Suspension for Pending Legal Matter: Report

Padres Tabbed as Top Landing Spot for 31-Homer Slugger in Blockbuster Trade

Walker Buehler Downplays Rivalry With Dodgers After Joining Padres

Padres Should Save $56 Million Pitcher With Trade After Comments Calling Out Marlins Fans

Padres Make Attendance History Through First 6 Games at Petco Park This Season

Padres Have Tricky Starting Rotation Decision Coming

Surprise Padres Slugger Predicted for 30-Home Run Season in 2026

Padres Tweets of the Day

Jake Cronenworth. WHAT. A. PLAY.



Don't hit it into the CRONE ZONE!!!!pic.twitter.com/ptVV0YIY9R — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) April 3, 2026

Luis Campusano's last hit in Major League Baseball was 580 days ago. It was August 31, 2024.



This has to feel SO GOOD for the former Padres top prospect looking to finally stick in MLB.pic.twitter.com/h9YL3KFngo — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) April 3, 2026

Xander Bogaerts gets a standing ovation in the first game he has played at Fenway since leaving the Red Sox 👏 pic.twitter.com/rF0ZAS1VJi — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2026

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