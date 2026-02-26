Padres Pitcher Removed From World Baseball Classic Roster for Unfortunate Reason

San Diego Padres left-handed pitcher Yuki Matsui will not participate in the 2026 World Baseball Classic after suffering an injury at spring training.

“It’s pretty disappointing,” Matsui said through team interpreter Ike Ogata. “Especially since I didn’t do so well in the last WBC, and I was looking forward to playing in this one. But that’s not the only thing. It’s baseball. I’m trying to move on, to get the best preparation for the season and to play for the Padres.”

Matsui suffered a left groin strain during a live batting practice session at Padres camp. That will sideline him for the World Baseball Classic, while also putting his Opening Day status in jeopardy.

#Padres LHP Yuki Matsui (groin) officially off Team Japan. He’s throwing off flat ground only so far and uncertain of timeline or if opening day roster is a realistic possibility. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) February 26, 2026

Yuki Matsui Could Miss Opening Day for Padres

Matsui suffered the injury last week, and at the time there wasn't too much concern about his Opening Day status for San Diego. However, he's only throwing off flat ground right now, and has four weeks to build back up for the Padres' season opener.

“Right now, I’m just continuing the throwing progression, getting intensities and distances of [playing] catch back up,” Matsui said. “Once it’s good enough, then I’ll start throwing off the mound. But as to when, we don’t know yet. … We’re not sure yet [about Opening Day].”

Matsui, 30, joined the Padres in December 2023 on a five-year, $28 million deal. He's played a key role in the San Diego bullpen each of the last two years, making 64 appearances in 2024 and 61 appearances in 2025. Across the two seasons, he has a combined 3.86 ERA.

If healthy, Matsui would be assured a spot in San Diego's bullpen to start the season. However, if he's unable to pitch, the Padres will have to rely on their depth early in the year.

Padres Bullpen Options

The Padres wasted no time naming Mason Miller the team's closer after the departure of Robert Suarez. Alongside Miller are 2025 All-Stars Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon, as well as Jeremiah Estrada to form arguably the best top four of a bullpen in MLB.

After that, there will be some competition, as Matsui, David Morgan, Bryan Hoeing, Wandy Peralta, Ron Marinaccio, Alek Jacob and Bradgley Rodriguez could all figure into the team's plans.

Miller (USA), Peralta (Dominican Republic) and Jacob and Marinaccio (Italy) are all getting set to play in the World Baseball Classic that begins next week.

“I was looking forward to playing with [Japan],” Matsui said. “I think the Tokyo games, because of the time differences, I don’t think I can watch in real time. But I believe they’re going to make it to the round in Miami. And I think that’s when I’ll be able to watch live — and cheer for them.”

The World Baseball Classic begins on March 5 with the championship set to take place on March 17. Team Japan won the most recent WBC in 2023.

