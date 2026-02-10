Tatis, Machado Among 11 Padres Headed to World Baseball Classic

The San Diego Padres will be among the most represented MLB clubs at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, with 11 players set to compete for their respective countries when the tournament begins in March.

Eight Padres will make their tournament debuts: outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., right-handed pitchers Mason Miller, Ron Marinaccio, Alek Jacob, Carter Loewen and Josh Mallitz, and left-handers Wandy Peralta and Miguel Cienfuegos. Meanwhile, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Manny Machado and left-handed pitcher Yuki Matsui have all previously played in the WBC.

Fernando Tatis Jr.: Dominican Republic (OF)

Tatis Jr. is set to make his first World Baseball Classic appearance. He was unable to participate in 2023 due to suspension but will join the Dominican Republic’s deep lineup in 2026. Last season, Tatis slashed .268/.368/.446 with 25 home runs, 71 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 155 games.

Manny Machado: Dominican Republic (3B)

A veteran leader and cornerstone of the Padres franchise, Machado returns to the WBC after previously playing for the Dominican Republic in 2017 and 2023.

Machado played 12 games in the 2017 and 2023 World Baseball Classics, recording 12 hits in 46 at-bats for a .261 batting average. He also totaled three home runs, three doubles and eight RBIs, while posting a .304 on-base percentage and a .413 slugging percentage.

Wandy Peralta: Dominican Republic (LHP)

Peralta will make his WBC debut as part of the Dominican Republic bullpen. In 2025, he posted a 3.14 ERA in 71 2/3 innings, providing the Padres with a reliable left-handed option in relief.

He is one of two lefty relievers on the Dominican Republic roster, a role that could put him in higher-leverage situations than he consistently saw with San Diego last season. A strong showing in the WBC would strengthen his case for a larger role in the Padres' bullpen heading into the regular season.

Mason Miller: United States (RHP)

Miller will make his first World Baseball Classic appearance for Team USA. After his trade deadline acquisition, he pitched 23 1/3 innings with a 0.77 ERA and recorded 45 strikeouts. He is likely to serve as the United States’ closer or as a high-leverage arm.

Yuki Matsui: Japan (LHP)

Matsui returns to the WBC for Japan after previously representing his country in past tournaments. He has been a key bullpen piece for the Padres, going 3-1 with a 3.98 ERA while throwing 63 1/3 innings and recording 61 strikeouts

Matsui has pitched a combined 3 2/3 scoreless innings for Japan in 2017 and 2023, striking out six batters while giving up zero hits.

Xander Bogaerts: Netherlands (SS)

Veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts will represent the Netherlands in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, marking another international appearance after competing for his country in the 2017 WBC. In 2025 with the Padres, he hit .288 with 23 home runs, 84 RBIs and 12 stolen bases over 157 games.

During the 2017 WBC, Bogaerts hit .227 with five runs scored and two RBIs in seven games.

Ron Marinaccio: Italy (RHP)

While Marinaccio had a brief stint in the majors last season, pitching just 10 2/3 innings, he spent most of the year with the El Paso Chihuahuas. There, he posted a 6-0 record with a 5.05 ERA in 46 1/3 innings.

Marinaccio will look to make a name for himself in an Italian bullpen featuring pitchers with prior MLB experience, while proving he belongs in the Padres bullpen on Opening Day.

Alek Jacob: Italy (RHP)

Jacob went 1-0 with a 5.05 ERA in 33 1/3 innings, striking out 47 batters, all career highs. He saw more action last season than in his first two stints in the majors combined.

Like Marinaccio, Jacob will be looking to establish himself as a reliable bullpen option heading into the regular season.

Carter Loewen: Canada (RHP)

Loewen, one of three current Padres minor leaguers playing in the WBC, spent most of last season in Double-A, pitching 22 2/3 innings with a 2.38 ERA. However, he had limited time in Triple-A, throwing only 2 1/3 innings.

Loewen has dealt with injuries throughout his career, including undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021, and he missed most of last season due to injury as well. He is likely to serve as a middle-inning reliever in a bullpen that features some players with prior MLB experience.

Josh Mallitz: Israel (RHP)

Mallitz spent last season across three minor league levels: Rookie Ball, High A and Double-A. He finished with a combined 3-1 record and a 3.64 ERA in 54 1/3 innings, while recording 57 strikeouts.

Mallitz is the youngest player in the Padres organization playing in this year’s WBC at 24, and he will look to show the Padres’ front office that he can develop into a young depth reliever to rely on.

Miguel Cienfuegos: Panamá (LHP)

Cienfuegos went a combined 3-3 with a 4.33 ERA in 68 2/3 innings and posted 57 strikeouts across AA and AAA.

He is one of two left-handers in Panama’s bullpen, and he could be used in key matchup situations. A strong performance could help him build momentum heading into the season and improve his chances of moving up the Padres’ organizational depth chart.