Padres Predicted to Be No-Hit By Surprise Team in 2026

As the San Diego Padres get ready for the start of the 2026 MLB season, the team does have a few big concerns on the roster. The main one comes from the starting rotation amid all of the uncertainty from the pitching staff.

Since there are a ton of questions around the starting rotation, the Padres' offense is going to be relied upon to carry a larger burden this year. Luckily for San Diego, they have multiple stars within the lineup that can keep production up throughout the season.

But even with the offense being expected to be the strength of this club in 2026, San Diego has been placed at the end of an unfortunate prediction. Mike Axisa of CBS Sports is predicting that Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano will no-hit the Padres when they face each other in April.

"And thus the first no-hitter since the Cubs had a combined no-hitter against the Pirates on Sept. 4, 2024. Last season was baseball's first no-hitter-less season since 2005. I don't expect a repeat. This bold prediction calls for the underrated Soriano to throw the first no-hitter of 2026 and, just to call my shot, I'll say he does it against the Padres on April 18. Nice and early in the season," Axisa wrote. "Soriano misses bats and led all qualified starters in ground ball rate last year. That's a recipe for a no-hitter on his best days."

The Angels aren't known for their pitching, but Soriano has been a popular breakout star for the team heading into 2026. Last season, the right-hander made 31 starts for Los Angeles, posting an ERA of 4.26 overall.

If he were to complete the no-hitter against the Padres like the prediction states, it would be a tough pill for San Diego to swallow. The last time that the Padres were no-hit in a game was in 2009 against the San Francisco Giants, with pitcher Jonathan Sanchez on the mound.

For the team to avoid this, the offense will need to be focused each game, in every at-bat. In fact, star Fernando Tatis Jr. understands the load that the offense will carry this season, and he challenged his teammates to start fast in games.

“We need to come off the gate hauling ass, putting pressure right away,” he said. “That probably will be the easiest pitcher we face. So we better get out of the gate going.”

Only time will tell to see if this no-hit prediction will come true. But for the Padres, they are only worried about the next game ahead of them, which is Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers.

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