Padres Predicted to Compete With 2 AL East Teams for Michael King

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract this offseason, and MLB insider Mark Feinsand expects the Padres to fight over his signature with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.
The Padres acquired King ahead of the 2024 season from the Yankees in the trade for Juan Soto, and he became a full-time starter for the Padres upon his arrival. In his first full season as a starting pitcher, he had a 2.95 ERA and finished seventh in NL Cy Young voting.
Before landing on the injured list with a nerve injury in May, King was a force in the Padres' rotation. Through his first 10 starts of the season, he had a 2.59 ERA and had struck out 64 batters through 55.2 innings pitched.
"King has quietly emerged as one of the game’s top starters since making the move from the bullpen, posting a 3.10 ERA in his two seasons in the Padres’ rotation," wrote Feinsand. "The right-hander was limited to 15 starts this season due to a nerve impingement near his shoulder and a knee injury, but King -- who is expected to decline his $15 million mutual option to become a free agent -- should still be one of the most sought-after arms during the offseason."
The Padres definitely need King's help next season, as their starting rotation has grown rather thin with both Dylan Cease and Nestor Cortes likely to leave, as well as Yu Darvish's uncertain future with retirement looming. As of now, the Padres' rotation for next year would consist of Nick Pivetta, Randy Vasquez and Darvish, with two spots still to fill.
The Blue Jays and Yankees could both use King's services to round out their rotation and keep them competitive through the next few seasons as well, but there will be a steep price to pay. Spotrac estimates the right-hander's market value at a four years and $91 million.
Whether or not the Padres bring back King, they'll need to address their starting pitching sooner rather than later — and will need to be financially smart with their more than $200 million payroll next season.
