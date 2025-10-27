Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Plans for Immediate Future After Sudden Retirement
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt made a shocking decision to retire after the Padres lost in the Wild Card round of the 2025 postseason, and revealed the plans he has for himself following his decision.
Shildt managed the Padres in 2023 and 2024, leading the Padres to back-to-back postseasons for the first time since 2005 and 2006 while winning 90 or more regular season games in both campaigns.
Despite his successes over the course of his six-year managerial career, Shildt says he has no plans to return to managing for the time being, saying "I need a break and take care of myself."
“Never say never,” Shildt said. “But I have no desire to be in that big chair anytime soon. I’m going to enjoy a quality of life that I haven’t been enjoying my entire life.”
Shildt told Dennis Lin of The Athletic he plans to retire to his beach house in North Carolina.
With Shildt out of the picture, the Padres need to move their sights to their vacant managerial position before making any of the big moves fans are accustomed to seeing in free agency.
The Padres could look at several candidates to take over as skipper, and have already begun interviews with some of their options. They held an interview with Albert Pujols on Wednesday following the announcement that the Angels wouldn't pursue their former player for their own open position, and the odds he comes to San Diego seem increasingly likely by the day.
Pujols has served as a special assistant to the Angels since his retirement after the 2022 season, and has also gathered some experience in managing overseas. He is the manager of Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic and led them to wins in the 2024-25 Serie Final and the 2025 Caribbean Series.
He is also set to manage the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
The Padres have plenty of time to find a replacement for Shildt and will hope to find the right candidate to lead them to a World Series Championship, which has eluded the franchise up to this point.
