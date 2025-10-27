Padres All-Star Free Agent Linked to Dodgers as Potential Landing Spot
The San Diego Padres are likely to lose All-Star closer Robert Suarez this offseason, with the right-hander expected to opt out of the final two years of his deal following the end of the World Series.
Suarez had another fantastic season with the Padres in 2025, leading the National League with 40 saves this season. He posted a 2.97 ERA in the regular season, marking the third time in his four-year career he has ended a season below 3.00. He made his second consecutive All-Star appearance this season.
MLB's Mark Feinsand believes the closer could land with a number of teams in the offseason, listing the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles as potential landing spots.
"Suarez is expected to decline his $8 million player options for 2026 and '27, looking to convert his back-to-back All-Star seasons into a bigger contract as he enters his age-35 season," Feinsand wrote. "Suarez has posted consecutive seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA, saving 76 games, including an NL-high 40 this season. Suarez’s 98.6 mph fastball ranked in the 97th percentile this season, while he placed in the top 20 percent in both strikeout and walk percentage."
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Plans for Immediate Future After Sudden Retirement
The Dodgers definitely have the money to pursue an All-Star like Suarez, and have been big spenders in free agency over the past several seasons.
The Padres' division rivals have had a questionable bullpen all season, and could look to replace former Padre Tanner Scott — who has had a substandard season — as their team's closer. The Dodgers signed Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal after his performances with the Miami Marlins and the Padres in 2024, however the southpaw had a 4.74 ERA through 61 appearances with LA in the regular season.
More news: Fernando Tatis Has 2-Word Message on Albert Pujols as Padres Manager: Report
While Suarez is a solid closer and an important part of the Padres' bullpen, it wouldn't be the end of the world. The Padres made a move for All-Star reliever Mason Miller at the trade deadline, and the right-hander is more than capable of filling Suarez's role in the bullpen.
Miller has 50 saves over the last two seasons with the Athletics and the Padres, and will likely claim the role in 2026.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.