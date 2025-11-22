Padres Predicted to Sign Yankees Pitcher to Fill Rotation

The San Diego Padres have a job to do in the offseason after the departures of two of their best starters: Michael King and Dylan Cease.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted the Padres rotation ahead of the 2026 season, with returning players Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove and Randy Vasquez filling the first three spots. For the final two starting spots, though, he listed New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver and Jon Duplantier, who just finished a solid season overseas.

Weaver fell out of the starting role he had held for most of his career after a rough 2023 season, joining the bullpen for the Yankees in 2024. He found his stride that season, posting a career-low 2.89 ERA through 62 appearances. He threw 84 innings and struck out 103 batters, keeping a 140 ERA+.

He dropped off a little in 2025, but was still extremely effective throughout the season. He had a 3.62 ERA through 64 appearances, earning eight saves in the process. The 2025 season marked the first time in Weaver's 10-year MLB career he had an ERA below 4.00 in consecutive seasons.

While he has found success in the bullpen, Weaver stated he isn't against joining a major league rotation ahead of his free agency.

"I would say, look, the door is open," Weaver said of starting. "I am never going to just say 'absolutely not.' Like, 'Hey, when the time comes, let's talk about it. What does that look like?'"

In terms of Duplantier, he last played in MLB in 2021, starting just four games for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He had a 13.15 ERA that season, played in the minors through the 2024 season.

He went to NPB in 2025, making 18 starts and posting a 1.24 ERA through 101.1 innings pitched. While not quite a high-ceiling option, the Padres need to find a way to keep themselves financially sound while also fielding a competitive team.

The Padres have made just one signing this offseason, bringing back Kyle Hart on a one-year contract with an option for an extra season. They still have plenty of issues to address on the roster, and will need to be active for the rest of the offseason in order to contend.

