What’s Next for the Padres’ Starting Rotation in 2026?

The pieces are finally coming together in San Diego. Michael King has returned, the bullpen remained intact after arbitration, and Sung-Min Song is coming over from Korea to bolster the infield

The last question mark for San Diego is the starting rotation’s depth. Ace Nick Pivetta is expected to lead the group, with King and Musgrove slotting in at No. 2 and No. 3. Along with that trio, the final two spots currently belong to Randy Vasquez and JP Sears.

While either pitcher could perform well in 2026, it’s hard to trust that both will step up as quality arms. San Diego needs one more starter.

Given that the Padres are hovering around their 2025 payroll and are unlikely to spend more than last season, the front office will have to be creative if it wants to improve the pitching staff. What does general manager A.J. Preller have up his sleeve?

Trade Nick Pivetta

This is certainly an option, but it’s hard to say if it’s the right one. Addition by subtraction can work, but with the rotation as thin as it is, depth should be the priority. Unless Preller could somehow finesse two starters for the price of one, he should steer clear.

The 2.87 ERA / 3.49 FIP may not be sustainable, but losing Pivetta’s presence in a staff that relied on him so heavily in 2025 would significantly hurt the team’s outlook. Pivetta (181.2 IP) and Dylan Cease (168.0 IP) were the only starters to throw more than 135 innings for the Padres last season. You can’t lose both.

With that said, Pivetta is expected to make over $20 million next season, and there is a world where that money is better allocated elsewhere. Teams like the Red Sox, Orioles, Mets, Angels, and Tigers (Skubal drama) are all potential candidates. Players such as Ryan Johnson (Angels), Christian Scott (Mets), and Connelly Early (Red Sox) are controllable, MLB-ready arms who could headline a solid return.

Sep 10, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) reacts after a strike out during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Affordable Southpaw to Improve Depth

It’s not the most glamorous option, but it would be cheap and effective. Vasquez (133.2 IP / 3.84 ERA / 4.85 FIP) did enough in 2025 to earn himself a spot in the rotation this season if Sears and another lefty were to battle for the final spot.

The Sears/Cortes experiment failed last season, but pitcher performances can be a roller coaster. If you’re looking to buy low, it’s all about having the right guy at the right time.

A name like former Padre Martín Pérez fits this archetype perfectly. He won’t cost much and performed well for the White Sox in 2025 before straining his left flexor tendon (3.54 ERA / 4.90 FIP / 56 IP).

World Series champion Patrick Corbin is another lefty who could join the Padres’ staff. His 150-plus innings in each season since 2020 and 4.25 FIP are enticing.

Regardless of who they choose, two is better than one. If Sears continues to struggle in San Diego, having another option would be invaluable.

Make History

Skubal’s fit in San Diego is undeniable. Preller has a perfect resume with arbitration and certainly wouldn’t lowball him the way the Tigers did. Whether it’s through a Pivetta trade or a combination of other salaries, he would transform San Diego’s rotation.

King, Musgrove, Pivetta, and Vasquez are all right-handers, making it vital that the Padres get meaningful production from a southpaw. Acquiring Skubal would immediately put this issue to rest.

A hypothetical extension would create a payroll problem after the 2026 season, but Preller isn’t known for thinking that far ahead. If the Padres truly want to win this season, then why not?

Send:

Nick Pivetta

Ramon Laureano

Kruz Schoolcraft

Miguel Mendez

Receive:

Tarik Skubal