Padres Pitcher to Undergo Season-Ending Elbow Surgery in Brutal Update

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow, manager Craig Stammen announced on Thursday.

“He has elected to have surgery to repair his flexor tendon so he will be out for the season,” Stammen said. “It’s a bummer because he’s someone that could have really been a big part of our bullpen, fill a lot of different roles."

Hoeing was shut down earlier in spring training due to elbow discomfort, and sought multiple opinions on the issue. In the end, he's decided to undergo flexor tendon surgery, which will sideline him for the entire 2026 season.

Hoeing was acquired by the Padres ahead of the 2024 trade deadline in the blockbuster deal that also brought Tanner Scott to San Diego.

The right-hander was dominant to close out the 2024 season, sporting a 1.52 ERA across 18 appearances for the Padres.

Unfortunately, injuries impacted his 2025 season, as he opened the year on the injured list due to a right shoulder strain and didn't make his season debut until late June.

He made just seven appearances at the big league level — sporting a 3.38 ERA across eight innings — before being optioned to Triple-A. He didn't get back to the big leagues for the rest of the year, and missed three weeks of the minor league season with a lower-body injury. In his 14 appearances at Triple-A, he had a 4.70 ERA.

Hoeing, 29, is still pre-arbitration, and will enter arbitration-eligibility next offseason. He won't be a free agent until 2030.

Who will replace Bryan Hoeing in the Padres bullpen?

The Padres knew Hoeing was at the very least going to miss the start of the season with this injury, so they already had some good options to replace him in the Opening Day bullpen.

Right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez is a strong candidate to open the year in the bullpen as he's dominated this spring, pitching six shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

Right-hander Logan Gillaspie has been a surprise story of the spring, as he's pitched 7.2 shutout innings and inserted himself into the bullpen race.

Right-handers Ty Adcock, Alek Jacob and Ron Marinaccio are all options to open the season in the Padres bullpen, too. Additionally, left-hander Kyle Hart has impressed this spring, and could factor into the bullpen plans whether or not Yuki Matsui is healthy for Opening Day.

In the most recent Opening Day roster prediction from Padres On SI, the eight-man bullpen looked as follows: Mason Miller (R), Jason Adam (R), Jeremiah Estrada (R), David Morgan (R), Bradgley Rodriguez (R), Adrian Morejon (L), Wandy Peralta (L) and Kyle Hart (L).

