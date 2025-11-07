Padres' Ruben Niebla Was Finalist for Manager Job; Will He Remain With Organization?
Although the Padres have hired their manager after Mike Shildt's surprise retirement, there are still questions left unanswered regarding the Padres' coaching staff.
In addition to Craig Stammen, who the Padres signed to a three-year contract to take over the clubhouse, pitching coach Ruben Niebla was also considered for the job.
According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin Niebla was the runner-up for the job. Niebla joined the Padres' coaching staff in October 2021 and has two years remaining on his contract.
Niebla is expected to be retained in his role despite the shakeup at manager. For many of the Padres' pitchers, this is welcome news.
“Ruben is a big piece of this puzzle," starting pitcher Joe Musgrove told The San Diego Union-Tribune. "One of the toughest parts of being a manager is having to manage the bullpen. Having a bullpen guy running the show with a pitching coach like Ruben at his side is a dangerous duo. (Niebla) would be tough to lose.”
One example of Niebla's impact as a coach can be found in starting pitcher Dylan Cease. At the midway point in the season, Niebla helped Cease bring his glove closer to his body to better disguise his pitches, leading to a measurable uptick in velocity according to reporting from Reuters.
Stammen will also serve as an impactful instructor for the Padres pitchers, as he spent the final six seasons of his 13-year career as a reliever in San Diego. Stammen joins the rare ranks of former relief pitchers who have gone on to earn managerial roles.
"A little surprised at first, didn't even know he was even considering taking a role like that but knowing he's in that spot, I couldn't be more excited," Musgrove told the Sporting Tribune's Marty Caswell. "The level of respect he has from everyone in that clubhouse, I'm extremely excited."
Stammen will benefit from consistency in the bullpen as well, as bullpen coach Ben Fritz is expected to retain his role with the Padres. Fritz signed a contract extension with San Diego after multiple teams inquired about interviewing him for their pitching coach position.
Stammen will, however, be tasked with hiring two coaches for his first season as manager. Hitting coach Victor Rodriguez joined the Astros' coaching staff and third base coach Tim Leiper was hired by the Mets.
