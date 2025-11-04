What Does Padres Rotation Look Like After Brutal Yu Darvish News?
Right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish will miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow and a flexor tendon repair.
Darvish is expected to need 12 to 15 months for recovery. This was his second UCL repair in his career, and at 40 years old next year, it's hard to predict what kind of pitcher he will be when he returns.
"Last Wednesday, I underwent elbow surgery performed by Dr. Meister. I will not be able to pitch in games during the 2026 season," Darvish announced in a tweet. "I will work hard on my rehabilitation to be able to throw a ball comfortably again."
The Japanese pitcher battled injuries throughout last season, including shoulder inflammation, which could have been linked to the ultimate need for surgery.
In 2023, Darvish signed a six-year contract with the Padres, extending his stay through the 2028 season. Once he returns, he will have only two years remaining on his deal. He's still owed $46 million over the next three years.
As for the immediate future, the Padres will lose an arm that they invested a significant amount of their resources into keeping around.
Their rotation next season will hopefully include a returning Joe Musgrove, who missed the entire 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Nick Pivetta, who will enter the second season of his four-year deal, will lead the rotation as their ace at this point. He had an impressive 5.3 bWAR season for the Padres, and if he continues that level of production, they will at least be fine at the top.
Michael King and Dylan Cease, two key starters from last season, are both free agents. The Padres could look to try to re-sign one of them if their market price remains affordable, but most likely, they will pursue more budget-friendly options.
Darvish's injury could lead to reliever Mason Miller joining the starting rotation. He began his time in the league as a starter, though he's seen better results as a high-leverage closer.
Considering their current needs, Miller could be a solution to their starting rotation crisis, which will still require additional moves, even if the young pitcher becomes a starter.
Outside of those guys, the Padres have Randy Vasquez, JP Sears and Matt Waldron as potential options.
