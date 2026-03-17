Padres Sale Could Lead to Blockbuster Trade, Free Agent Signing

As the San Diego Padres prepare for the start of the 2026 MLB season, there is a looming cloud over the organization: the impending sale of the team, which could be happening very soon.

Multiple insiders have said that the Padres' sale should break records, with one believing that the team could be sold for more than $3 billion. This would be an astronomical amount, and it's the first time that the franchise is being sold since 2012.

Right now, the Padres' ownership doesn't want to make any massive moves, and it has limited roster construction. But there does seem to be some hope coming down the line with the sale.

According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, a sale of the Padres could give the team some financial flexibility. This could come in the form of a big trade or even a free agent signing.

"There is also a glimmer of hope on the horizon that an infusion of payroll flexibility could come under a new owner — who could be in place sometime in the season’s first month — and that the Padres could add a starting pitcher via trade. (Or perhaps, the Padres could sign free agent Lucas Giolito in the unlikely event he remains on the market long enough.)"

Over the last few years, the Padres have been in some financial trouble after the team handed out large contracts to open the decade. This has seen the team lose multiple key players over time, and it has heavily impacted their success on the field.

San Diego has a few contracts that it would like to move off of, but no major moves will likely take place until closer to the trade deadline. Assuming that the team is sold soon, the new owners will most likely take some time to evaluate everything, and they won't rush into any drastic moves.

"Given the timing of a sale, any potential outside addition likely does not figure into how to navigate the season’s first few weeks. Similarly, Griffin Canning will not be ready to join the rotation until at least May," Acee wrote.

However, this news should bring a smile to the face of all Padres fans, and there seems to be better days coming down the line. San Diego has built itself up to be a competitive organization — even as a "small market" team — and the new owners would be wise to keep this mindset alive.

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