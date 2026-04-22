Padres Sign Lucas Giolito in Blockbuster Free Agent Move to Bolster Rotation

The San Diego Padres have signed right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito to a one-year contract with a mutual option for the 2027 season, the team announced.

Welcome to San Diego, Lucas!



We have signed right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito to a one-year contract with a mutual option for the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/2fF8lMmYn6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 22, 2026

Giolito was the best remaining player on the free agent market, but had yet to find a home this season.

The 31-year-old is coming off a 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox in which he went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA across 145 innings. He struck out 121 while walking 56.

Giolito had been heavily linked to the Padres over the last couple months, with the Chicago Cubs also showing interest.

In the end, the Padres made a deal happen, bolstering a starting rotation that's without Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove for the foreseeable future, and Yu Darvish for the entire season.

What Are the Padres Paying Lucas Giolito?

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Giolito is earning $3 million in 2026 on a prorated salary.

He has a chance to make up to $8 million with incentives.

Giolito signs with Padres for $3M prorated — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 22, 2026

When Will Lucas Giolito Debut for Padres in MLB?

Giolito will be assigned to Single-A Lake Elsinore, where he'll begin building up toward an MLB return.

Giolito's contract says he needs to be called up to the active roster within 25 days, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Padres have signed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.

He will be with Single-A Lake Elsinore as he builds up. Must be added to roster 25 days from today. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) April 22, 2026

Thus, Giolito should factor into the team's rotation by late May.

What Does Padres Rotation Look Like With Lucas Giolito?

The Padres were in desperate need of rotation help, and that was before Pivetta went on the injured list with a flexor strain in his elbow.

Without Pivetta — and with Musgrove seemingly making no progress in his return from Tommy John surgery — the Padres' rotation is as follows:

Michael King, RHP Randy Vásquez, RHP Walker Buehler, RHP Germán Márquez, RHP Matt Waldron, RHP

King has been sharp after an injury-riddled 2025 season. Vásquez has been the most reliable member of the rotation. After that, it's question marks.

Buehler has been much better in his last two starts, but is far from a sure thing. Márquez has had two good starts and two bad starts. Waldron struggled in his 2026 debut.

The Padres, who are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the National League West at 16-7, know they can't rely on those three pitchers at the back of their rotation all year. Giolito, a nine-year veteran and former All-Star, will provide some much-needed reinforcements to the middle of the rotation.

In addition to Giolito, the Padres are also expecting to get right-handed Griffin Canning back in the coming weeks. Thus, by the end of May, the Padres rotation could look something like this (with injuries permitting):

Michael King, RHP Randy Vásquez, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Griffin Canning, RHP Walker Buehler, RHP/Germán Márquez, RHP

If Pivetta and/or Musgrove are able to return, the Padres have the makings of a really good rotation. That doesn't even account for A.J. Preller potentially getting aggressive ahead of the trade deadline.

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