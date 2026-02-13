Dodgers Manager Sends Clear Message on Padres' Craig Stammen

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent a clear message regarding the San Diego Padres' new skipper, Craig Stammen.

Padres insider Marty Caswell asked Roberts whether he would butt heads with Stammen, like he did with his predecessor, Mike Shildt.

In response, the Dodgers skipper was adamant that he would not be doing the same with Stammen.

"I'm not going to butt heads with Stammen. No way. I just don't see that happening," Roberts told Caswell.

Is Dave Roberts going to butt heads with Craig Stammen as he did Mike Shildt? pic.twitter.com/7W2brKEdVo — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) February 12, 2026

Is There Bad Blood Between the Padres and Dodgers?

Roberts and Shildt had their fair share of clashes as managers of the two best teams in the NL West. The feud seemingly reached its peak last season during a series finale of a four-game set at Dodger Stadium in June.

Dodgers right-hander Jack Little hit Fernando Tatis Jr. in the hand on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning. It marked the third time Tatis had been hit by a pitch from a Dodgers pitcher in a span of nine days that month.

The incident caused the benches to clear as both managers exchanged words amid a heated altercation.

After the Padres took a 5-3 win over LA, Roberts explained why he was so enraged with Shildt.

“I’m taking starters out of the game, trying to get this game over with and get this kid a couple innings,” Roberts said after the game. “And so that’s why I felt, I took that personal. Because I understand the game, and I understand that it doesn’t feel good to get hit. But understand again, intent versus clearly no intent.”

Shildt also spoke about the incident following the heated battle at Dodger Stadium last summer, which resulted in a one-game suspension for both him and the Dodgers manager.

“The circumstances were really challenging this past series," Shildt said. "And at the end of the day, I don’t regret standing up for a guy that I love in Tati and a team that I love and a city that I love and an organization that I love. So, in that regard, I have no regrets."

When is the First Padres-Dodgers Series of the 2026 Season?

The Padres are set to face the Dodgers at Petco Park in May to kick off one of baseball's best rivalries. The two teams will each look different than previous years, but it's highly likely the bad blood between the Padres and Dodgers still exists.

As for whether Roberts and Stammen will have a managerial feud, only time will tell. Roberts, however, doesn't think a beef between the two skippers is brewing.

Latest Padres News