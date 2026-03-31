Padres Starter Turning Heads With Major Velocity Increase, Instant Results

Just when the San Diego Padres needed something to go right within the starting rotation, right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez stepped onto the mound. In the third game season for San Diego, Vásquez showed out, helping the team grab its first win of the new year.

Vásquez fired six shutout innings of work against the Detroit Tigers, helping the Padres salvage the three-game series. The right-hander only allowed two hits during his outing, while striking out eight batters.

This was exactly what the team needed, and there is hope that he can put together a special season for the organization. After the win, Padres manager Craig Stammen praised Vásquez for his performance against the Tigers.

“We needed a big start out of him after the first two games,” he said.

Vásquez has been turning heads all spring with an increased velocity, and it has worked out very well for him on the mound. The right-hander started the increase toward the end of last season, hitting 97 mph in a September start.

Against the Tigers, Vásquez threw a 97.8 mph sinker, and his pitches averaged 95.5 mph from then on. This was an increase from his 93.1 mph average last season, including his fastball going up from 93.5 mph to 95 mph.

“It helps a lot,” Vásquez said of the increased velocity.

The right-hander was asked about what has clocked for him so far, and he just mentioned the work that he has put in.

“Better physical shape and the work in the gym,” he said.

Vásquez has found a recipe for success over his last few outings, dating back to last year. Going back to Sept. 6, the righty has posted four quality starts and a 1.98 ERA in five starts.

In addition to his increased velocity, Vásquez has put together a high strikeout rate. Over his past five starts, he owns a 24.5% strikeout rate, which has improved from 13% over 42 starts between the beginning of the 2024 season and last August.

Amid all of the uncertainty going on within the Padres starting rotation right now, Vásquez has been a bright spot. If he is able to perform like this all season, it could give San Diego some cover with the other arms.

Last season, Vásquez appeared in 28 games (26 starts) for the Padres, posting an ERA of 3.84 overall. The righty figures to be a central part of the San Diego pitching staff the rest of the way, and his results to open the year are very encouraging.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news