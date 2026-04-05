Padres' Sung-Mun Song Not Expected to Come Off Injured List When Eligible

San Diego Padres infielder Sung-Mun Song opened the season on the injured list and is not expected to return as soon as he is eligible this week.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune provided the latest update Song, who the Padres signed this offseason to a four-year, $15 million deal.

"Infielder Sung-Mun Song is eligible to return for the start of the series in Pittsburgh on Monday, but indications are that he will remain in Triple-A for a while to get more at-bats. Song missed the majority of spring training with an oblique strain," Acee writes.

It appears the Padres are hoping to get Song more at-bats before he joins the team, which is the same mindset manager Craig Stammen had this spring.

Song did not appear in enough Cactus League games to make the Opening Day roster as he suffered an oblique strain early in camp.

“Good progression for him,” Stammen said of Song opening the season in the minors. “He’s going to start the season on the IL. We weren’t able to get him in enough games to feel comfortable with throwing him in that Opening Day roster. But he’ll go down to El Paso, get some rehab games in, and then it shouldn’t be too long before he’s back at Petco [Park].”

As of now, the Padres don't have a versatile option off the bench and could use Song's versatility, especially against left-handed pitchers.

Padres Offense Still Looking For Breakthrough

The Padres earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday with big hits from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ramón Laureano in the ninth.

Manager Craig Stammen deployed a new-look lineup after the Padres dropped the series opener at Fenway Park. Jackson Merrill was given a day off because of the lefty on the mound and both Ty France and Bryce Johnson got the start.

Laureano got pushed up to the No. 2 spot with Miguel Andujar batting third for San Diego. While the lineup didn't exactly have a breakthrough, it got the job done.

"Especially early in the season, we're trying to figure out how to use the roster the right way ... so trying different matchups early," Stammen ahead of Saturday's matchup.

The main reason for the Padres' 3-5 record to start the season is they're not hitting. The team has the worst OPS (.554) in the league.

Laureano is the only player with more than five hits in 2026. The Padres lineup was haunted by lack of slug last season, and that appears to be the case thus far this year.

But, the Padres are still taking quality at-bats. The team remains confident things on offense will turn around soon.

“Guys are hitting the ball hard,” infielder Jake Cronenworth said. “It just seems like it’s going right at guys right now, whether it’s those one hop line drives on the infield or line drives right at the outfielders. Making really good swing decisions. Got a good plan. It’s just not going for us right now.”

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