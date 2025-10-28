Padres Tabbed as Top Landing Spot for Longtime Rival NL West Pitcher in Free Agency
There's going to inevitably be some major turnover with next year's iteration of the San Diego Padres.
The team is about to embark on an offseason where more than a handful of big-time contributors will be coming off the books. Pitchers Michael King, Robert Suarez, and Dylan Cease all theoretically could be wearing new uniforms next season.
Additionally, Luis Arraez is the most notable everyday player hitting the open market along with trade deadline acquisition Ryan O'Hearn.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Plans for Immediate Future After Sudden Retirement
The Padres may be in the market for a slugger-type — someone along the lines of a Kyle Schwarber or a Pete Alonso as a means of fostering more run-production in the heart of their order.
As such, working on the margins to find pitchers with real value at a fraction of the cost could be a real point of strategy for AJ Preller.
MLB.com pundit Mark Feinsand identified veteran starter Merrill Kelly as one of the top 25 available free agents this winter. Feinsand believes that Kelly's three ideal fits come in the form of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, and San Diego Padres.
"The oldest player on our list, Kelly continues to be a sturdy mid-rotation starter as he enters his late-30s, posting a 3.47 ERA in 108 starts since the start of 2022. The right-hander went 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA for the Diamondbacks and Rangers in '25, ranking 14th in the Majors with 184 innings pitched. Kelly has lowered his walk rate over the past two seasons, ranking in the top 25 percent in each season, and while he struck out fewer than one batter per inning, his elite chase rate (32.8%, 91st percentile) often keeps hitters off balance."
More news: Padres All-Star Free Agent Linked to Dodgers as Potential Landing Spot
If Kelly wants to contend, that theoretically would count the Pirates out of the dealings. Pittsburgh isn't known for spending, and even if Kelly comes on a bargain, he may be too expensive. The possibility in going back to Arizona may come to fruition with the Diamondbacks hoping to similarly retool this offseason.
From San Diego's vantage point, Kelly makes sense. He'd be pitching in a pitcher-friendly ballpark — and also in an NL West division he has plenty of experience in.
The Padres could be in a real bind to form a potent rotation should King and Cease depart. At first glance, a grouping will likely include Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta, and Randy Vasquez. Of course, Mason Miller could figure into the mix if he transitions to the rotation.
Either way, Kelly does feel like a solid fit in San Diego should the Padres pursue him.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.