Padres Take Clear Stance on Fernando Tatis Jr Trade

The San Diego Padres addressed speculation regarding the future of right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. with the team after another disappointing playoff exit.

Tatis is one of the biggest names in baseball, rising to sports stardom at a young age. Years after his debut, the Padres have yet to reach a World Series.

The outfield has not been the reason for their failure to meet the high expectations, though now 27 years old, San Diego is left wondering if they should move on from their expensive star.

He is more than $290 million over the nine years, though that would not stop a team from offering a massive prospect package for one of the top players in the sport.

For an organization like the Padres, it is the value proposition that must be weighed, mainly whether it is better to have more quality young depth or if Tatis is worth all of the resources allocated to him.

Despite the chatter around the Dominican, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune reports that the superstar is not dealt.

"'We’re not trading Tatis,' one Padres source said emphatically on Wednesday," Acee wrote in a story.

Keeping Tatis involves a decision-making process that extends to the rest of the roster. According to their lead executive, San Diego will continue with their current core of players.

“We feel good about the core position players that we have,” Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller said.

“We picked up Ramon Laureano’s option. We’ve got (Jackson) Merrill coming back. We’ve got Tatis. We’ve got Bogaerts, (Jake) Cronenworth, Machado and (Gavin) Sheets. We can round out a roster and a lineup right now.

"I think it’s about finding pieces that go with the current group that we have. … We probably need a corner bat. We’ll have more conversation (about) left(-handed), right-(handed), power versus hitter, platoon versus everyday guy.”

Tatis had his best season since 2021 last year, posting a 5.9 bWAR while hitting .268/.368/.446 with 25 home runs and 71 RBIs.

He offers solid coverage in the outfield and has one of the strongest arms in the game, while also hitting the ball well and maintaining a good approach at the plate. All he needs to do now is rediscover his slugging, which hasn't reached the heights of 2021.

If the Padres' plans work out, he will get another shot in the sunny skies of San Diego.

