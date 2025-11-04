Padres' Yu Darvish Makes Huge Surgery Announcement

先週水曜日にDr.Meisterから肘の手術を受けました。

2026年シーズンは試合で投げることが出来ません。

また気持ちよくボールが投げられるようにリハビリ頑張ります。



