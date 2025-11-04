Padres' Yu Darvish Makes Huge Surgery Announcement
It's true of every postseason: as soon as the final game is complete, the public learns things about each player's health that remained a secret for days, weeks, or months.
In the case of San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish, the secret was rather large.
Darvish announced in a social media post Tuesday that he underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow, as well as a flexor tendon repair. The major procedure will sideline him until 2027.
Darvish wrote on his Twitter/X and Instagram accounts that Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery last Wednesday.
"I will be working hard on my rehab to be able to throw a ball comfortably again," Darvish wrote in Japanese.
The Padres said in a press release to generally expect a 12-to-15 month timeline for recovery. It's the second UCL repair for Darvish, who turns 40 next year.
The 2026 season was going to be Darvish's fourth year in the six-year, $108 million contract extension signed in February 2023.
Darvish was placed on the injured list in March with inflammation in his right elbow — often a sign of a larger underlying problem. Whether a UCL tear was part of his diagnosis at the time, or emerged during the season, is unclear.
Regardless, Darvish was able to make 15 starts in 2025, going 5-5 with a 5.38 ERA (4.82 FIP) across 72 innings. He was deceptive enough to limit opponents to a 1.18 WHIP and strike out 68 batters in 72 innings.
But Darvish was also prone to the longball (14 home runs allowed in 72 innings), and struggled in his only National League Wild Card series start against the Chicago Cubs. He faced seven batters in the first inning, allowing four hits and two runs, in the Padres' season-ending Game 3 loss on Oct. 2.
Now Darvish will have time to get healthy before hopefully returning in 2027. The 2025 season was Darvish's 13th since he left Japan for MLB.
For the Padres, Darvish's surgery announcement poses significant blow to their rotation depth as the offseason dawns. Who will step in to fill the void left by Darvish — and by Michael King and Dylan Cease, both of whom became free agents after the World Series ended.
King declined his end of a mutual contract option for 2026 on Monday.
Nick Pivetta and Randy Vasquez are the only two obvious holdovers from the Padres' 2025 rotation. Joe Musgrove pushed to return from Tommy John surgery before the season ended, but ran out of time. The soon-to-be 33-year-old might be on an innings limit in 2026, but should be good to go when the season begins.
The Padres could simply re-sign King and Cease, but would still likely use the offseason to pursue additional rotation depth for 2026 in light of Darvish's absence.
