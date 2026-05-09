Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Breaks Silence on Recovery, Joe Lacob Talks Failed Bid, Luis Arraez Trade?

The San Diego Padres lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-0, on Friday evening to fall to 22-16 on the year.

The Padres offense was shut down by Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy, while a six-run fifth inning — aided by a Fernando Tatis Jr. misplay in right field — put the game out of reach for San Diego.

Before the game, the Padres got some good news as right-hander Yu Darvish posted a video from Petco Park as he continues his long return to the mound.

The veteran is about six months removed from his season-ending surgery that started many rumors on if his time in MLB was done, but at the time, the 39-year-old assured fans that he will do whatever it takes to pitch again.

“You may have seen an article, and although I am leaning towards voiding the contract, there’s still a lot that has to be talked over with the Padres so the finer details are yet to be decided," Darvish wrote on social media this offseason.

"Also I will not be announcing my retirement yet. Right now I am fully focused on my rehab for my elbow, and if I get to a point where I can throw again, I will start from scratch again to compete. If once I get to that point I feel I can’t do that, I will announce my retirement.”

In other news, Joe Lacob, the owner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, spoke on his failed bid to purchase the Padres. Lacob spoke on the current state of the MLB collective bargaining playing a factor into his bidding process.

Finally, and staying in the San Francisco sports world, former Padres infielder and current San Francisco Giant Luis Arraez was linked to a potential trade as this year's deadline. With the Giants looking like one of the baseball world's biggest sellers in 2026, and president of baseball operations AJ Preller always looking to build the best team possible, a reunion could be in the cards as the season soldiers on.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Yu Darvish Sparks Padres Return Hope With New Video From Petco Park

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Breaks Silence on Failed Padres Bid After $3.9 Billion Sale

Giants' Luis Arraez Expected to Be Traded at Deadline; Should Padres Pursue Reunion?

Padres' Craig Stammen Doubles Down on Questionable Decisions in Loss to Cardinals

Padres Star Named More Likely to Win Cy Young Than Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani

Padres Shake Up Lineup vs Cardinals: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, More

Padres Tweets of the Day

It's all in the details 🧡 pic.twitter.com/D7rnu7OinF — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) May 8, 2026

Padres catcher Rodolfo Duran talked with @SammyLev earlier today about making his Major League debut, his 11-year journey through the minor leagues, and more.



Listen: https://t.co/iUPYxrUueD pic.twitter.com/sUr6fCBF5K — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) May 9, 2026

Ethan Salas lines an RBI double to left. pic.twitter.com/T5e1ZUuacL — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) May 9, 2026

In his last outing, Kash Mayfield had a bit of a hiccup with his command. He locked it in tonight!

5 IP

1 H

1 BB

3 K

41 of 73 pitches for strikes



That drops his ERA on the year to 1.82. — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) May 9, 2026

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