San Diego Padres' Pending Free Agents' Market Values Revealed: Relief Pitchers

The San Diego Padres fell short of their ultimate goal this postseason at the hands of the mighty Milwaukee Brewers.

Stagnant offense was a main culprit for the elimination, but after relying on the bullpen for most of the regular season, the increased workload ultimately led to the team's demise in October.

The team at Padres On SI previously reviewed the market value predictions for the free agent starting pitchers on the team, but there is still another crucial piece to the puzzle: the bullpen.

Spotrac released their pending free agent contract predictions for the Padres relievers set to hit the open market.

RHP Jason Adam: 1 year, $8.7 million

Adam has been among the most dominant pitchers in a bullpen that is revered across the league since his arrival at the 2024 trade deadline. This past campaign, he put up a 2.62 ERA across 38 outings while missing nearly three months over the summer due to a shoulder injury.

The 35-year-old said he wants to remain in San Diego for “many more” years.

LHP Adrian Morejon: 2 years, $17.3 million ($8.7 million AAV)

In Morejon's case, the Spotrac projections are way off. Morejon is expected to get a contract of potentially nine figures as he's 27 years old and one of the best relievers in all of baseball.

Morejon tossed a 2.83 ERA across 86 innings and 76 total appearances. He ranked in the 99th percentile in MLB in terms of getting batters to chase outside the strike zone and limiting barrels from opposing hitters.

His 99.4 mph average fastball velocity (98th percentile) plus his swing-and-miss rate of 34.2% (97th percentile) paired with the fact that he will only be 28 years old when the 2027 campaign begins are all more than enough reasons for him to get a record contract this offseason.

He's said he wants to remain with San Diego. Whether or not the Padres can afford him is another story.

LHP Yuki Matsui: 4 years, $31.7 million ($7.9 million AAV)

Matsui emerged as one of the best relievers in the feared Padres bullpen this season He had a career-year with a blistering 1.83 ERA across a career-high 64 innings of work, and allowed just two hits in five scoreless postseason appearances.

His swing-and-miss rate of 33.1% put him in the 95th percentile league-wide, and he limitted balls hit 95 mph or faster to just 30.5% of the time, also placing him in the 95th percentile.

Matsui can opt out of the final two years and $13.5 million on his deal. After his career season, it would be a surprise if he didn't.

LHP Wandy Peralta: 1 year, $5.3 million

It was another productive year on the mound for Peralta, who turned 35 years old at the end of July. The 11-year veteran posted a 3.61 ERA across a career-high 77.1 innings of work.

He has a player option for $4.45 million that he may just pick up. If not, Spotrac projects a slight raise on the open market.

LHP Kyle Hart: 1 year, $2.5 million

Hart played out the 2026 campaign on a $1.2 million contract with a $2.5 million club option for 2027. He posted a 4.92 ERA across 64 big league innings this season, and more likely than not, will not have his option picked up.

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