The Toronto Blue Jays' five-year, $115 million contract with free agent Adrian Morejon set a record for a relief pitcher. The New York Yankees, a team that has spent its way into the Top 3 in MLB payroll rankings each of the last eight seasons, didn't match it.

Neither did the Padres, but at least they were given a chance.

According to Mitch Bannon and Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Morejon allowed the Padres to match the Blue Jays’ offer before he agreed to sign it, "but San Diego was not prepared to come close to the record-setting bid."

Morejon, 27, was a 3-WAR pitcher as a reliever in 2026, according to FanGraphs. It took him a career-high 76 games and 86 innings to get there, and the Blue Jays ostensibly are counting on Morejon's ability to repeat that display of durability.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider made a habit of leaning on his top relievers more than his peers in 2026. Three Toronto relievers ranked in the Top 12 in MLB in appearances. A fourth, closer Louis Varland, ranked in the Top 25.

It's unexpected, perhaps, that the three teams reported to be finalists for Morejon — the Padres (Mason Miller), Blue Jays (Varland) and Yankees (David Bednar) — all have established closers. It's not surprising the Padres didn't want to pay a record amount to a pitcher who would neither close nor start.

But why did the Blue Jays?

The singular importance of holding a narrow lead in the ninth inning might not be what it was in 2004, when Toronto signed closer B.J. Ryan to a five-year, $47 million contract. That set the record for a reliever at the time.

For the Blue Jays to put $115 million behind their desire is a bold move in a vacuum. It's also a testament to how high the value of a shutdown eighth-inning pitcher can go when multiple teams bid it up.

That's of little consolation to the Padres. Morejon had been in their organization since 2016. The market had an obvious Plan B for the runners-up for Morejon, too.

Left-handed reliever Alex Vesia, a San Diego County native, had made no fewer than 40 relief appearances in a season for the Dodgers from 2021-26, and fashioned a 2.87 ERA while striking out 443 batters in 332.1 innings. The Yankees were in on Vesia for the same reasons the Padres should have been.

Vesia is 30, but he could plausibly replace Morejon's production on a per-inning basis as a left-handed set-up man to Miller. That possibility died when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the New York Mets on Saturday.

It's too soon to say whether the Padres will regret not matching the Blue Jays' winning offer. It's not too soon to say they'll be tangibly worse without Morejon or Vesia, the market's obvious replacement.

Their next move, whether via trade or free agency, is less than obvious.

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