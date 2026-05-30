Watch Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Finally Hit First Home Run of 2026

The drought is over. And there was no doubt about this one.

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has finally hit his first home run of the 2026 season.

In the top of the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals, Tatis crushed a 451-foot home run to deep left field. He hit it 114 mph off the bat with a launch angle of 24 degrees. It would have been a home run in all 30 ballparks.

SDP - Fernando Tatis Jr. Solo HR (1)



📏 451 ft | 💨 114 mph | 📐 24°

⚾️ 90.9 mph four-seam fastball (WSH - LHP Foster Griffin)

🏟️ Out in 30/30 parks 💣



SDP (3) @ WSH (1)

🔺 5th#ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/WfB072Qzh8 — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) May 30, 2026

Tatis knew it right away, dropping his bat and looking up to the sky after he hit it before enjoying his time around the bases. He was greeted by his teammates in the dugout for a big celebration.

It took Tatis 239 plate appearances and 208 at-bats to finally leave the yard in 2026. It was by far the longest home run drought in his seven-year career.

Now, it's finally over.

Nando is on the board!



Fernando Tatis Jr. CRUSHES one 451 feet 💥 pic.twitter.com/aEcYZ3ODlO — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2026

Tatis has been heating up as of late, recording multi-hit games in four of his last five contests entering Saturday. It appeared that he was getting closer and closer to ending this season-long drought.

Finally, in his 56th game of the year, Tatis did it, while also recording his fifth multi-hit game in his last six contests.

Earlier this month, while Tatis was still struggling at the plate, manager Craig Stammen had a message for his superstar hitter.

“You look at the evidence, he's going to hit a home run at some point,” Stammen said in early May. “The hard part is not worrying about or thinking about that every single time he comes to the plate. I think that's the hardest part for him… He wants to hit one too just as much as anybody. The conversation we're trying to have with him and he's having with us is how can you impact the game in any way outside of hitting a home run?

“Try to keep your mind off of it so that when you get your pitch and you make a good swing on it, maybe it goes out."

He added: "The home runs are going to come."

While it took Tatis 239 plate appearances to go yard in 2026, it would be shocking if it took him that long to hit his second.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Tatis go on a home run tear in the coming weeks now that he's gotten the first one out of the way.

What a great development that would be for the Padres.

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