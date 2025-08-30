Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Xander Bogaerts Return Timeline Following Fracture in Foot
The San Diego Padres could be without shortstop Xander Bogaerts for the remainder of the regular season.
Bogaerts fouled a ball into his left foot during his at-bat in the top of the eighth inning on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners. After undergoing testing, it was determined Bogaerts sustained a non-displaced fracture in his foot.
The Padres placed Bogaerts on the 10-day injured list on Friday and called up shortstop Mason McCoy from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Veteran infielder Jose Iglesias filled in at shortstop for Bogaerts in the series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
San Diego manager Mike Shildt told The Athletic that the organization and Bogaerts believe the injury will be short-term. As of now, he is expected to miss the rest of September, but Shildt did not give an exact timeline for when he will be healthy.
“At the moment, medical, including Bogey most importantly, doesn’t feel like this is going to be season-ending,” Shildt said. “It’s just going to be some period of time, and (I) don’t like to put any timetable on it.”
Losing the four-time All-Star at this point in the season is a significant disadvantage for the Padres.
San Diego is still trailing closely behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. The Padres’ upcoming schedule includes 10 games against the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox, which sets San Diego up to take a last-minute lead in the division.
Bogaerts had a slow start to the season but has ramped up his offensive production in recent games. He is slashing .262/.330/.387 with a .717 OPS and 10 home runs across 131 games.
The five-time Silver Slugger missed about seven weeks with a shoulder fracture from May to July last season. But other than that stint in 2024, Bogaerts has not been on the IL since 2021 when he missed nine days with the Boston Red Sox at the beginning of September.
San Diego acquired Bogaerts as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season and offered him an 11-year, $280 million contract.
Bogaerts is clearly a part of the Padres’ long-term goal, so his injury during the most important time of the season will be tough for San Diego to navigate.
