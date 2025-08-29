Padres' Biggest Concern Highlighted Ahead of Postseason
Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes starting pitching is the San Diego Padres' biggest concern heading towards the end of the regular season.
"Michael King (left knee inflammation) is on the IL and has started only 11 games this season, Dylan Cease is carrying a 4.82 ERA, and Joe Musgrove hasn’t thrown a pitch this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery," wrote Bowden.
"Nick Pivetta has been the ace of the staff, Yu Darvish is off the IL but inconsistent, and Randy Vasquez is still developing. None of their starters besides Pivetta and Cease have five wins and only Pivetta, Cease and Vazquez have pitched 80 innings this season.
"The Padres will go as far as their starting pitching can take them, but it’s a huge concern down the stretch and into the playoffs."
The Padres seem to be well aware they struggle in this field, as they have shuffled around their rotation time and time again since the deadline trying to find what works.
They acquired both J.P. Sears and Nestor Cortes at the trade deadline, and while Cortes has been a solid addition, Sears has been anything but.
The Padres have sent the 29-year-old southpaw to Triple-A twice in less than a month, and he has a 5.52 ERA through three starts with the Padres. Cortes has been serviceable, allowing four runs against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 18 but not much else through his four starts, as he has a 3.00 ERA with San Diego.
The Padres' trade deadline gave them a little bit of leeway as far as starting pitching goes, and they have about a month to figure it out before the postseason. They'll hope Michael King can make a comeback and return as the Padres' best pitcher while their established rotation arms find their stride.
The Padres have slipped to two games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, and will hope to get back on track Friday in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins. Cortes will start the first game and hope to pick up where he left off against the Dodgers, when he threw six one-hit innings.
The Padres will face Zebby Matthews in the opening game of the series, which begins Friday at 5:10 p.m. PT.
