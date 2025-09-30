13-Year Veteran Says Padres' Manny Machado Was Best Player He Ever Played With
Former MLB first baseman Eric Hosmer played with some elite players over the course of his 13-year career but one, the 2015 World Series champion said, sticks out.
"Manny Machado," Hosmer said on MLB Network. "Oh yeah."
Hosmer and Machado spent three full seasons and most of a fourth together before Hosmer was dealt from the Padres to the Red Sox in 2022. Hosmer retired in February, 2024, announcing that he would focus his time on his new media company, MoonBall Media.
The two were close, as evidenced by a 2022 interview with Machado, just weeks before Hosmer was traded away.
"I'm glad he's here and he's going to continue to be here," Machado said in April 2022. "If not, I'm going to be a very mad person."
We don't know how mad Machado got after Hosmer was traded for a package of then-minor league players, but Machado certainly earned the admiration of his former teammate.
Over the time the two spent on the Padres, Machado averaged .287/.359/.515 with an OPS of .874. Machado hit a combined 112 home runs, including a 32-home run season in 2022 — just five shy of his career high.
Machado isn't having quite the same success this season, but he's still putting up strong numbers.
The third baseman is batting .275/.335/.460 with a .795 OPS, hitting 27 home runs with a 3.8 wins above replacement. Machado had a forgettable September, averaging .188 at the plate, but is hoping to turn it on in the postseason.
While Machado's 2024 playoff performance was underwhelming, as he averaged just .179/.179/.321, the 33-year-old has proven his ability to shine in big moments. In the Padres' 2022 NLCS run, Machado hit four home runs in 12 games, averaging .271/.327/583 with an OPS of .910.
Machado and the Padres will head to the postseason in hopes of recapturing some of the momentum the team has seemed to lose over the past month. Their opening round matchup against the Cubs will provide a challenge, as the Padres will have to travel to Chicago, who is the higher seed. San Diego is 1-2 in Chicago this season and 3-3 overall against the Cubs in 2025.
