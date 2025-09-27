Padres' Randy Vasquez Could Make Start in Postseason in Sudden Turn of Events
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Randy Vasquez has delivered for the Friars recently and potentially worked his way into a start during the 2025 MLB playoffs.
While managers tend to look at the whole season when picking the playoff roster, there can be room for players who get it clicking in September.
Vasquez, after being sent down to the minor leagues a couple times this season, has started delivering lately, giving quality outings as the team chased a playoff berth.
Since Sept. 6, the right-hander has made four starts, pitching over 21 innings and posting a 2.53 ERA in those outings.
His command has improved significantly, walking only 1.27 batters per nine innings compared to 3.96 earlier in the season.
One of his biggest weaknesses was the traffic he allowed on the basepaths, which consistently forced him to work his way out of jams.
For any pitcher, it is not sustainable to get out of tricky situations regularly. The elite arms limit their exposure to runners on base to maintain a low ERA.
Manager Mike Shildt said that there is still a chance Vasquez cracks the postseason rotation, or at the very least, the roster to pitch out of the bullpen.
“It’s a conversation for the group,” Shildt said regarding Vasquez, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
“… I think (he is in) the conversation for sure. How it shakes out, time will tell. Decisions that the organization … will weigh in on and make.”
In his last start against the Milwaukee Brewers, Vasquez pitched seven innings, giving up only one hit and two walks, while shutting out one of the best teams in baseball.
He doesn't have lights-out stuff like Dylan Cease or Michael King, but he has shown he can step in if needed, giving rest to another pitcher.
Considering how well he's pitching right now, Shildt will probably trust the 26-year-old in some role in October, allowing Vasquez to demonstrate his ability to step up in the biggest moments.
According to Acee, the decision regarding the playoff roster will be a collaborative effort involving president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, pitching coach Ruben Niebla, and the analytics department.
