2 Former Padres Sign With Mexican League Team
Two former San Diego Padres, Dinelson Lamet and Nomar Mazara, are set to join Águila de Veracruz of the Mexican league for the 2025 season, as reported by MiLB.com in a Spanish-language article.
Lamet, who last appeared in the majors in 2024, made three appearances for the World Series-winning Dodgers. He initially signed a minor league deal with Los Angeles in February and was added to the roster shortly after Opening Day.
Lamet’s career took off early with the San Diego Padres, where he showed promise as a rising star. After making his MLB debut in 2017 at 24, he posted a solid 4.57 ERA and a 28.7 percent strikeout rate. His progress was halted in 2018 when he missed the season due to Tommy John surgery.
In 2019, Lamet returned with improved numbers, lowering his ERA to 4.07 and boosting his strikeout rate to 33.5 percent. He took another step forward in 2020, dominating with a 2.09 ERA and a career-high 34.8 percent strikeout rate, earning a fourth-place finish in NL Cy Young voting.
After being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022, Lamet was waived and finished the season with the Colorado Rockies. He spent 2023 with the Boston Red Sox before signing with the Dodgers in 2024.
During his brief stint in Los Angeles, he allowed two runs over 4.1 innings before being designated for assignment and outrighted. Lamet opted out of his contract with the Dodgers in June and later joined the Kansas City Royals on a minor league deal to finish the season.
The 32-year-old right-hander spent much of the 2024 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, struggling to find consistency. Over nine outings (eight starts), he posted a 4.82 ERA, allowing a .284 batting average and a 1.74 WHIP, while striking out 40 batters.
Mazara is set to begin his second season in the Mexican League after posting a .307/.390/.496 line in 70 games with Monterrey last year.
Mazara signed a minor league deal with San Diego before the 2022 season began and was designated for assignment in August of that season.
