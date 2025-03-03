Padres Insider Provides Huge Update on Manny Machado Injury
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado sat out a second Cactus League game where the rest of the projected starters played because of back tightness.
However, he did partake in drills Sunday morning. He is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, according to Kevin Acee of San Diego Union-Tribune.
“He and our medical (staff) aren’t overly concerned,” manager Mike Shildt said, via Acee.“We’ll see about (Sunday), and if not, we’ll take advantage of the off day and get him in there Tuesday.”
Machado has talked about his physical health being better than ever this offseason before this minor injury happened.
"It's great, man. It feels good. It feels great," said the six-time All-Star at the team's annual Fan Fest celebration. "It feels like it's back to normal at some point. It's been a different offseason, I'm able to do a lot of things I've done in the past you know swings feeling a lot better, throwing has been feeling a lot better from this point last year so you know feels [like] I'm in a good spot."
If Machado's actions at Saturday night's San Diego FC's inaugural home game were any indication of how his back feels, then he appeared just fine. Machado, who serves as a minority owner of the team, carried a giant illuminated soccer ball onto the field, lifted it above his head and placed it on a stand.
Machado has rarely played at 100 percent health during his tenure with the Padres. The last three seasons have been plagued with injuries that have carried over into the offseason, but this winter was different – it was normal.
“It was great, man,” Machado said. “Had my regular offseason routine – get ready, get strong and prepare for a long season. I wasn’t able to do that last year. So it was a fresh start.”
Perhaps, this fresh start is just what Machado needed to guide the Padres to their first World Series title, and this back issue is just part of getting back into baseball shape.
“It’s different, definitely,” Machado added. “It feels good. I had a really good offseason. Obviously there’s going to be bumps and bruises. I think that’s just the beauty of baseball. We all enjoy it. I wouldn’t trade anything in the world for it.”
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.