2 Padres Have 'A Lot At Stake' in Postseason, Says Insider
Two players on the San Diego Padres are facing pressure to perform during the playoffs: Michael King and Dylan Cease.
King and Cease are both free agents this winter. They have experienced a tough 2025 season for different reasons, either related to health or mechanical issues.
The playoffs offer a chance to start fresh, turn the page on the season, and earn money through noteworthy performances.
According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, King will need to show that he can stay healthy and perform like he did at the start of the season.
"He began the season pitching well, posting a 2.59 ERA through his first 10 starts, but then he landed on the IL and hasn’t been the same since then," Brown wrote in a story on The Athletic.
"He has a $15 million mutual option but is expected to decline his half to pursue a long-term deal. For him to get a multi-year contract with the type of numbers he was expecting last offseason, he’ll need to put together a dominant postseason to show teams that he’s both healthy and the same quality of starter that he was before the injuries hit."
As for Cease, he has managed to stay off the injured list for long periods, but it is his command that has let him down.
His stuff is elite, on par with some of the best pitchers in baseball, but he can be prone to a lot of traffic on the bases. A strong stretch of outings in October could overshadow his 4.55 ERA this season, along with a 1.33 WHIP.
"How he pitches this October will absolutely be a factor in how interested clubs assess his free agency," Bowden said.
"He’s already proven he’ll make at least 32 starts a year, as he has for five straight seasons, and that he’ll keep his team in most games.
"Now he needs to prove he can win the big games if he wants a deal that pays him like a top of the rotation starter."
Ultimately, contenders will likely place a lot of emphasis on playoff performances, and the spotlight will be on Cease and King. However, if they can perform well, either the Padres or another team would be more willing to spend money on a proven player.
