2 Padres Minor Leaguers Have Locker at Coors Field Hinting at Roster Moves
Two San Diego Padres minor leaguers have lockers at Coors Field ahead of the Friars' series against the Colorado Rockies, suggesting they will make roster moves at some point during the series.
Both Randy Vasquez and Ron Marinaccio, who have been involved at the MLB level this season, have lockers in the Padres clubhouse.
Vasquez last pitched for the Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 15, coming in and allowing two runs in 3.2 innings after a scoreless first inning from opener Wandy Peralta. He has a 3.96 ERA this season through 23 appearances while striking out 59 batters in 111.1 innings.
The right-hander made the rotation for Opening Day, and remained a regular starter before being sent down at the beginning of August following a start where he allowed five runs in just four innings.
The Padres' rotation has struggled over the last two weeks, and Vasquez could be a solution for manager Mike Shildt. The Padres don't have a probable pitcher for either of the final two games of the series, so they may bring Peralta in for either of those games.
Marinaccio has played just three times in MLB this season, though has yet to allow a run through 4.2 innings pitched this season. He has struck out five batters during his time in the big leagues.
The Padres may have Marinaccio with the team to add a little more depth to their bullpen after the loss of All-Star reliever Jason Adam, who will be out for the remainder of the season, and potentially into 2026.
The Friars will hope these changes can get them out of the rut they've found themselves in, as they ride into Denver having lost seven of their last nine as well as four straight.
They find themselves two games back of the Dodgers heading into their series against the Rockies, and hope to gain the ground back during their three-game set against the last-place team in the division, against whom they have lost just once this season.
Nick Pivetta takes the mound for the opening game of the series, which comes Friday at 5:40 p.m. PT.
