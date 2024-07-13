Among the 2024 Padres' Biggest Fans: The 1984 Padres
The San Diego Padres' fan base has shown up for the team this year as Petco Park ranks second in MLB in total stadium attendance for the 2024 season.
Among their biggest fans? Some members of the 1984 Padres, one of the two teams in franchise history that has advanced to the World Series. The 1984 Padres were in attendance for the game Wednesday as the team was honored on their 40th anniversary.
Several of the 1984 Padres team members have found themselves impressed with the play of this current Padres' squad, which they shared during their return to the field at Petco Park.
“They’re playing more as a team this year,” former Padres shortstop Garry Templeton said, via Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “They’re moving runners and getting that extra hit here or there. They’re not taking the big swings like they did last year. It seemed like everybody just came up and tried to hit the ball 900 feet. Now, they’re trying to put the ball in play to make stuff happen.”
Former Padres infielder Tim Flannery noted that the team looks much better than they did over the last couple of seasons, even though they had big name players like Juan Soto and Josh Hader.
“I said to (manager) Mike Shildt before the game, ‘I don’t know if you were teaching it, but I bet you were, about situational hitting, productive outs, moving runners,’” said Flannery. “They’re more disciplined. Then everyone starts to feel like a part of it. I love watching them because they’re a team. I couldn’t watch them the last couple years.”
“This club is fun to watch,” former catch Terry Kennedy said. “I don’t watch much baseball, but this club I watch.”
These sentiments were ironically said amid a four-game losing streak for the Padres, but San Diego is certainly off to a promising season either way. They are 49-47, and in good position to snatch a Wild Card spot. Despite trading several star players, they've gotten the most out of several newcomers, which has put the team in a much better position to succeed overall this season.
While these Padres have captured the attention of the 1984 squad, they are still a ways away from accomplishing what that great Padres team couldn't — winning the World Series.