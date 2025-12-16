Former Padres Outfielder Announces Immediate Retirement

After getting his career off to a strong start in the National League West with the Colorado Rockies, David Dahl's return to the division was over almost before it started.

In December 2022, the Padres signed Dahl to a minor league contract and invited the outfielder to spring training. What followed was brimming with potential.

More news: Padres Lose Free Agent Utility Player To Rangers

Dahl got a long look in spring training and took advantage of the opportunity. In 2022 Cactus League games, he slashed .288/.311/.458. He won a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster and was promoted to the majors at the end of March.

Less than two weeks later, Dahl had played his final game in San Diego.

The 31-year-old outfielder announced his immediate retirement on his Instagram account Wednesday.

“Baseball has been my life for as long as I can remember,” Dahl wrote. “From being a kid in Alabama chasing a lifelong dream to stepping foot on a big-league field, it’s been an incredible ride. After 13 seasons, it’s officially time to hang it up.

“After making the decision to retire earlier this year, I’ve had the time to look back and reflect on the ride. I’m thankful for my teammates, the coaches, and the fans. I’ve been blessed to share clubhouses with some of the best people I’ve ever met and have had moments together I’ll never forget.”

More news: Padres Lose Free Agent Pitcher to Surprising Team

Dahl had not appeared in a big league game since a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024. His 19-game cameo in the city of Brotherly Love capped a career that saw him make an All-Star team with the Rockies at age 25.

From 2013-16, Dahl was a consensus Top 100 prospect in baseball. Through his first 240 games across three seasons — all with the Rockies — Dahl had 133 RBIs, a 112 career OPS+, and a .297 batting average.

A series of injuries — a fractured foot, an ankle sprain, a strained shoulder — seemed to erode his effectiveness, turning him from a potential star into a borderline major leaguer.

By the time he signed with the Padres, Dahl was looking for a bounce-back season. He was on track for one, until he was placed on the injured list with a right quad strain in April 2023, after playing only four regular season games with the Padres.

Dahl was eventually dispatched on a rehab assignment to Triple-A El Paso, where he slashed .265/.342/.382. By then, he had been surpassed on the major league depth chart and rejected an outright assignment in favor of free agency.

Latest Padres News

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.