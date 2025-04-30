Ball Boy Suffers Medical Emergency in Padres Minor League Game
A beloved ball boy for the Lake Elsinore Storm, the Padres' affiliate in the Class-A California League, is expected to recover after experiencing a medical emergency during Tuesday's game against the Inland Empire 66ers.
"During tonight's game, our longtime ball boy, Timmy, experienced a medical emergency," read a post on the team's Twitter/X page Tuesday. "He was alert and active before being taken to the hospital. We have been informed that he is now in stable condition and we are wishing him a fast recovery."
Timothy Seastrand has been a ball boy with the Storm since 2019, according to his Facebook page.
The team declined comment when contacted by SI on Wednesday, but a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Seastrand is expected to make a full recovery.
Judging by the final score, the incident put a damper on the Storm's performance Tuesday. They collected only six hits on the losing end of a 5-0 shutout to Inland Empire, an Angels affiliate.
Lamar King Jr. and Zach Evans each collected two hits in the loss. The rest of the team went 2 for 25 with four walks and nine strikeouts.
Pitcher Kash Mayfield, the Padres' first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, allowed three runs in five innings while taking the loss.
The Storm are 7-15 to begin the 2025 season. They're averaging 19,088 per game, seventh out of eight teams in the California League.
Lake Elsinore is hosting Inland Empire in a rematch at The Diamond on Wednesday night.
